LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Junior running back Jaimin Parkinson scored once each in the second, third and fourth quarters in the Pinelands Regional High School football team's 28-12 victory over Central Regional on Friday night in a Shore Conference Liberty Division matchup.

Central held a 3-0 lead deep in the second quarter thanks to senior Evan Brounstein’s 22-yard field goal, but a Parkinson 5-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds remaining in the half put Pinelands in the lead for good.

Parkinson, who finished the night with 32 carries for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns, cited his poor performance by his standards last week for Friday’s explosive game.

“I told the team last week I only had 81 yards and I owed them,” Parkinson said.

Pinelands also found success through the air, as junior quarterback Ty Kline threw for 129 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Mike Frawley was on the receiving end of all 129 passing yards and the TD.

Pinelands coach John Tierney, now in his second year after leading the team to its first winning season since 2004, praised his team’s willingness to buy in and play hard every week.

“He’s a huge part,” Tierney said of Parkinson’s importance to the team. “They were trying to take away Mike Frawley and they were trying to take away our jet game, so we ran the football. You want to take away Frawley, we’ll go with Jaimin. You want to take away Jaimin, we’ll go with Frawley.”

Pinelands’ stingy defense limited what Central was able to do throughout the entire game. The only hiccup of the game for the Wildcats, a botched snap on a punt, allowed junior running back Nick Ruggiero to score from 4 yards out with just 19 seconds remaining in the game.

“We just competed tonight," Tierney said. "We drove down, our field goal kicker was in bad position on the hash. He had a great kick, but he missed it. They go down and score. We battled back."

Tierney, a former offensive lineman in his playing days, was pleased with Pinelands' 75-yard touchdown drive to close out the first half.

“The drive before halftime, I think we went 75 yards in 4:10 on all running plays. Every once in a while, you have to have a drive like that just to flex your muscles,” he said.

The 3-0 start is Pinelands' best in over 20 years, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the team.

“We’re trying to break history, and we are,” Parkinson said of Pinelands start to the season. “We call it family for a reason.”

Next up on the Wildcats' schedule is a home matchup against the Toms River East (1-3) at 6 p.m. next Friday. How does Pinelands look to continue its impressive start to the season?

“We have to be 1-0 next week,” Tierney said.