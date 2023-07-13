EGG HARBOR CITY — Bo Melton remembers having positive role models while growing up.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver and former Cedar Creek High School and Rutgers University standout desires to be that same type of influential figure to youth in the area, which he showed again Thursday.

Melton hosted the Cedar Creek Football Camp at the high school, a free, two-day clinic for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. When registration closed Wednesday, 201 athletes had signed up. Athletes practiced basic football skills, including tackling, catching, blocking and throwing. Speed and agility stations also highlighted the event, which continues Friday.

“It’s really special. I feel it’s always good to give back,” Melton said. “A lot of people give back to their communities, and I’m just one of them, as well. I love the kids. I would do anything for them. I want to make sure they grow and develop.”

Melton, of Mays Landing, led Cedar Creek to the 2015 South Jersey Group II title and the 2016 S.J. Group II final. At Rutgers, he finished his career ranked third in program history in games played, sixth in career receptions, tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in career receiving yards.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Melton in the seventh round (229th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Packers' active roster in December.

“I’m just blessed to have people that look up to me,” said Melton, who was very appreciative of the parents who brought their kids to the camp on a Thursday morning. “I always dreamed of this being younger. Now, being that figure for them, I’m very happy with that.”

Twenty-four current Cedar Creek football players were instructors, including quarterback Billy Smith. Several former players also volunteered, including 2020 graduate and star quarterback Louie Barrios. Barrios remembers being at Cedar Creek’s camp before he started high school and how special it was for him to learn from older athletes.

Barrios played with Melton’s younger brother, Max, when Cedar Creek captured the Central Jersey Group II title in 2019. Bo announced Thursday that Max, a junior defensive back at Rutgers, along with other guests — including Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) — will appear Friday for the event’s final day.

Barrios has previously helped out at Cedar Creek’s camp, but said Thursday was the largest turnout he has been a part of. Barrios has known Max and Bo for a long time, and added Bo “has always been the same guy.”

“I think this is a beautiful opportunity for kids,” said Barrios, who started at QB as a sophomore last fall at Division-III Delaware Valley and led the Rams to the Middle Atlantic Conference title. “Now that we have a player in the NFL like Bo, it’s just going to give a lot more kids motivation to come out here. Just because Bo is in the NFL doesn't mean he’s too good for anyone else.”

Smith agreed.

“There are a lot of kids out here. It’s nice for the community,” the senior said. “What (Bo) is doing, just representing the school and showing the kids how to be better and what it’s like to be a Cedar Creek player, it’s awesome.”

Mekhi Harvey, who graduated this past spring, and Nazir Chapman, who graduated in 2018, were also former players who helped out with the camp. Cedar Creek coach James Melody, along with the rest of his staff, including Bo's Uncle, David Martin, also ran the camp. Multiple stations were set up on the football field, and groups roasted every so often.

“I like to always help out kids,” said Smith, who helped out last summer. “I love being a part of these camps. It’s always great. It’s very good (Bo) is showing what he wants in the community and giving back to the kids. That’s great. Just a lot of respect for him.”

Melton added, “This is my hometown, and I appreciate everyone here.”

Martin’s son, Nate, and daughter, Leah, also volunteered. Nate plays football at the school, while Leah plays field hockey and softball. Other softball and field hockey players volunteered, like Kylee Jinx, KK Winstel, Abbey Tassone, MaKenzie Parks and Mik Parks.

“He loves helping people and giving back to the community. This was a great way for him to do that,” said Leah, who added she loves having Bo as a cousin. “We had a great turnout.”

Some campers who enjoyed the opening day were Sammy Crawford, 9, Tahir Brown, 7, Tony Nixon, 8. Tara Eleanor, 3. Corey Betrix and Corey’s father-in-law Tom Melody, the uncle of coach Melody, were there to watch Gannon Betrix, 8, who was also in the camp.

The Betrixes are from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.

“He loves football and is a Packers fan, so this is a double whammy for him,” Corey said of his son, Gannon, who has been playing football for three years. “Almost every day he has a football in his hands. He is super excited.”

Tom Melody said Gannon is an active kid and needs good camps like this. That probably went for a lot of the young athletes Thursday.

“It was a fun atmosphere, and I’m very excited for (Friday),” Melton said.