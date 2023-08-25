OCEAN CITY — A longtime rivalry accustomed to crisp Thanksgiving Day mornings played out this time on a warm summer night by the beach.

Quarterbacks Walker Bailey and Ryan Hendricks each threw one TD pass to help Ocean City High School edge Pleasantville 14-6 in a Battle by the Beach game Friday night. The Red Raiders' season-opening victory capped the first day of the three-day showcase event at their Carey Stadium.

Bailey connected with Duke Guenther for a 13-yard score, and Hendricks threw a 10-yarder to Jon Moyer for the hosts' other TD. Ryder Hay made two PATs.

Hendricks, the backup quarterback, replaced Bailey in the second quarter. Hendricks had injured his ankle early in the game. But Bailey, a junior, reappeared for one play late in the third quarter, firing a short pass over the middle that Guenther ran into the end zone. Hay's PAT made it 7-6 O.C.

"It was a screen pass, and the backup doesn't know how to run it," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "So we figured we could have (Bailey) get away with it one time. He has an ankle sprain, and we'll have to check how it is. Hopefully he'll be ready for next week, but we didn't want to put him in harm's way."

Hendricks, a sophomore, came back in on the next series and threw a fourth-quarter TD pass to Moyer in the right corner of the end zone.

"He did great," Smith said of Hendricks. "For a young kid who didn't have a lot of reps, he did fantastic."

Guenther carried the ball a lot in the second half. He said Ocean City played a great game on both sides of the ball.

"We started running the ball a lot, and our O-line just started pounding and pounding," said the 17-year-old senior from Sea Isle City.

The Greyhounds scored first, with quarterback Ahmad Jones throwing a 7-yard TD pass to Khalil Witherspoon. Ocean City blocked the point-after kick.

"Our guys came out and tried their best, but there were too many mistakes, too many turnovers," Pleasantville coach Malachi Timberlake said. "Things cost us. But we're going to coach it up and make corrections, and I know we'll be better next week."

The Pleasantville-Ocean City football rivalry began in 1917, and the teams have met on Thanksgiving Day on most years since then. They played at Pleasantville last year in perhaps their final Thanksgiving game, and Pleasantville won 41-20.

After Friday's game, Ocean City leads the rivalry 53-43-6.

The NJSIAA playoffs began in 1974, long after many Thanksgiving Day rivalries began. Many high schools have decided that Thanksgiving games are no longer feasible because of the modern schedule and the emphasis on a playoff system that culminates as of last year with true state champions.

Pleasantville finished at 7-3 last fall in coach Malachi Timberlake’s first season. The Greyhounds were 0-10 in 2021. The Red Raiders went 3-8 last year, playing several outstanding teams. O.C. was 12-1 in 2021.

In 2021, the host Red Raiders beat Pleasantville 34-14.