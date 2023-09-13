In today’s high school football world, geography is often one of the last factors used to determine a team’s schedule.

That’s what makes Friday night’s matchup between Mainland Regional and Atlantic City so enticing.

It’s a rarity these days — an ol' fashion neighborhood rivalry.

Mainland (3-0) and Atlantic City (3-0) will kick off at 6 p.m. at Atlantic City in a West Jersey Football League United Division matchup. The schools are a little more than 8 miles from each other.

“Whenever you have those old rivals from the Cape-Atlantic League that can show up in a big game, it adds a little more to it,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “Being so close to each other ... it’s not like it's a far trip to take. We’re really excited.”

There’s plenty at stake. Mainland, a state Group IV semifinalist last season, is No. 3 in the The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City is 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and ranked sixth. The winner gets a boost toward the playoffs and becomes the front-runner for the division title.

Mainland boasts one of South Jersey’s top defenses. The Mustangs have allowed just seven points all season. Senior linebacker JJ Sinclair has made 33 tackles. Defensive back Jaime Tyson has two interceptions. Senior linebacker Hunter Watson is an edge rusher with two sacks.

On offense, Mainland mixes in the running of Stephen Ordille with timely passes from sophomore quarterback John Franchini.

“What they do, they do very well,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “We have to play tough for four quarters, and I think we can.”

The Vikings feature a talented offense with quarterback Joe Lyons (11 TD passes) and junior wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt, who has six TD catches and is one of the state’s top college prospects. Junior linebacker Raul Cabrera leads a stingy defense.

“They look like a team that has had success,” Smith said of Atlantic City. “They have speed all over the place. They’re fast, not just on offense. They’re fast on defense, flying to the ball. A lot of times the speed makes up for the lack of size. They’re similar to us. They are not an overly big team physically, but their speed presents problems on the football field.”

The talent on the field is one reason why this game is so anticipated. The other is the connection between the schools. Just about everybody on the Atlantic City sideline knows someone at Mainland and vice versa.

Mainland beat the Vikings 56-26 last season, the first year the schools played each other since 2015.

Atlantic City and Mainland have rarely met because they’ve been in different WJFL divisions.

With 90-plus teams, the WJFL realigns its divisions every two years based primarily on a team’s record and enrollment. With the WJFL again set to realign after this season, this could be the last time Mainland and Atlantic City play for at least two years.

That’s crazy.

The WJFL has saved South Jersey football by providing multiple scheduling options for teams, but the league should emphasize geography when creating divisions. Divisions should consist of the same teams year after year. Interdivision games should be adjusted based on a team’s performance every two seasons.

Right now, teams change divisions so much many coaches would be hard-pressed to name the division in which their team plays. Division titles don’t mean what they once did because the divisions fluctuate so much they lack tradition.

A big crowd is expected Friday.

Neighborhood rivalries are what distinguish high school football from its college and professional counterparts.

Before a high school team can make a postseason run and chase a sectional or state title, it has to prove it’s the best team on its block.

That’s what’s at stake between Mainland and Atlantic City on Friday.

“It’s 3-0 against 3-0,” Wright said. “It’s what the entire area wants to see. I’m excited to be a part of it and for our kids to experience it.”