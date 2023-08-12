High school football begins in less than three weeks.

The season kicks off Aug. 25.

The regular season will move quickly. It gets late early in high school football.

Most teams will play two games before Labor Day. The playoffs start Oct. 27. All state championship games will be played by Nov. 30.

What’s the best way for a high school football fan to spend this season?

Here’s a list of 10 games to watch this season.

Millville vs. Toms River North

4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Ocean City

There is no better way to start the season than with this game. It is the featured attraction of the Battle at the Beach showcase event. Millville, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, is the defending state Group IV champion. Toms River North, ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11, is the defending state Group V champion.

There is plenty of star power on the field with wide receiver/defensive back Lotzeir Brooks of Millville and quarterback Micha Ford of Toms River North. Ford has committed to Stanford. Alabama and Georgia are just two of the schools to offer Brooks scholarships.

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Township

6 p.m. Sept 1.

Coach Rob Davis takes over the Egg Harbor Township program after a successful run at Barnegat from 2006-2020. This is Davis’ home debut.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

6 p.m. Sept. 1

This will be the first home Friday night game in Cedar Creek history. Lights were installed this summer.

Mainland Regional at Atlantic City

6 p.m. Sept. 15

This is an underrated rivalry in all sports. Many Mainland Regional families can trace their roots back to Atlantic City. Mainland is the defending Central Jersey Group IV champion. Atlantic City comes off a 7-3 season and its first playoff win since 2012. The Vikings also feature junior wide receiver/defensive back Sah’nye Degraffenreidt, a top college prospect. Expect an entertaining contest. Mainland won 56-26 last year.

St. Augustine at Holy Spirit

6 p.m. Sept. 22

It’s always a big deal when these parochial powers meet. Holy Spirit beat the Hermits 28-7 last season. St. Augustine had a three-game winning streak against the Spartans before that. This contest will feature two of the region’s top running backs. Jahcere Ward of Spirit rushed for 19 TDs last season. St. Augustine junior Julian Turney ran for 876 yards in seven games last season.

Mainland Regional at Hammonton

7 p.m. Sept. 22

These teams are both projected to be Group IV contenders. Hammonton features junior running back Kenny Smith, who rushed for 1,670 yards last season.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

6 p.m. Oct. 13

The home fields of the three Greater Egg Harbor District schools — Cedar Creek, Oakcrest and Absegami — are being renovated with artificial grass and new lights.

This Oct. 13 game will be a big night for Oakcrest as it's the Falcons homecoming. Oakcrest will hold the induction for its Wall of Fame.

There is a healthy rivalry between all three Greater Egg Harbor district schools. Both Cedar Creek and Oakcrest advanced to sectional semifinals last season. Cedar Creek beat Oakcrest 14-6 last season.

Pleasantville at Middle Township

6 p.m. Oct. 20

Pleasantville starts the season as one of South Jersey’s most underrated teams after finishing 7-3 and reaching the South Jersey Group II semifinals last season. Greyhounds senior wide receiver Khalil Witherspoon has committed to Old Dominion. Middle finished 6-4 and was also a playoff team last year. This will be Middle’s homecoming. Panthers junior running back Remi Rodriguez ran for 1,026 yards last season.

Gateway Regional at Lower Cape May Regional

11 a.m. Oct. 21

This is a chance to see one of South Jersey’s top players in Braswell Thomas of Lower Cape May. The junior wide receiver/linebacker has scholarship offers from Georgia, Rutgers, Penn State and several other colleges. This is also Lower Cape May’s homecoming.

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

10 a.m. Nov. 23

Some people love Thanksgiving games. Some don’t. But there’s no denying this matchup always draws one of the season’s biggest crowds. This will be the 95th edition of Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry. Spirit has won five straight from Atlantic City, but the Vikings lead the overall series 52-38-4.