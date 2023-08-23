The Toms River North High School football team finished undefeated last season.

The Mariners won the state Group V championship.

Senior quarterback Micah Ford is one of the state’s most dynamic players and has committed to Stanford University.

All that makes Toms River the perfect opening opponent for Millville.

The two teams kick off 4 p.m. Friday in a Battle at the Beach matchup in Ocean City.

Some schools prefer to ease into the season and avoid a tough opener. Not Millville.

“I stress constantly about being humbly confident,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said. “We’re humbly confident when we say, ‘We’re not every other team.’ We want to play the best.”

The third annual Battle at the Beach showcase event will again feature some of the state’s top teams this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Millville/Toms River North matchup is one of the most anticipated of the season’s opening weekend. Millville, the defending state Group IV champion, is ranked No. 1 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. Toms River North is ranked No. 2.

Any talk of Toms River North begins with the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Ford, who ran for 2,360 yards and 33 TDs and threw for 1,203 yards and 17 TDs last season. Ford and Millville senior quarterback Jacob Zamot reached out to each other through Instagram last week and wished each other luck for Friday’s game.

“He’s different from a lot of other quarterbacks,” Zamot of Ford. “He’s more of that major dual threat. His main threat is his rushing ability, but some people underestimate him in the pass game. As a person, he’s cool. We have that respect between each other.”

The Mariners surround Ford with plenty of talent. Senior running back Josh Moore ran for 1,053 yards last season. Offensive and defensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews, a 6-5, 295-pound senior, has committed to Penn State.

“They are big upfront,” Ayala said of the Mariners. “They want to dominate the trenches. Everything runs through Ford. Defensively, we have to be gap sound. We have to follow the game plan and execute. We have the bodies and the pieces to fight upfront.”

Millville will counter with one of the state’s best offenses. Alabama and Georgia are among the colleges to offer junior wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks a scholarship. Senior wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile has committed to Syracuse. Zamot threw for 3,158 yards last season.

Defenses just can’t focus on the pass, however. Millville senior Na’eem Sharp ran for 1,252 yards last season.

“Offensively, we need to be who we are,” Ayala said. “Like every offensive team, we have to execute. As long as we execute, we’re going to be able to get what we have off. I know that they’re talented, but we have dudes. They have to stop our dudes.”

Few South Jersey towns relish high school football more than Millville. Excitement is especially high for this year’s team.

It’s already been a busy week for the Thunderbolts. They posed for pictures Monday with Millville police and firefighters. On Tuesday, the Thunderbolts held a media day at their renovated Wheaton Field, which now features artificial grass.

“There’s been an energy and buzz all offseason about (Friday’s) game,” Zamot said. “We’re looking at it as a challenge, a statement game. Everybody’s pumped up, especially the seniors. It’s our last first game. We’re excited to be going against a top opponent like Toms River North.”