BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Millville High School football team finished the first half Friday with just two offensive drives.

The Thunderbolts turned possession over on downs both times.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments at halftime,” Millville running back Naeem Sharp said.

The senior scored the go-ahead touchdown to lead Millville to a 21-7 victory over St. Augustine Prep in a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Fr. Stephen LaRosa Field. Millville (3-1) is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits (2-2) are ranked seventh.

The Thunderbolts trailed 7-0 at halftime and 7-6 after three quarters. Millville faced a fourth-and-6 at St. Augustine’s 15-yard line to start the fourth quarter, and Sharp rushed for 9 yards to set up a first-and-goal situation. On the next play, the 17-year-old rushed for a 6-yard TD. After a two-point pass from Jacob Zamot to Joseph Zamot, Millville led 14-7.

Sharp finished with 22 yards.

“I had to come in and make big-time plays for my team because I’ve been in a slump the last couple of weeks,” said Sharp, who missed last Friday’s 26-12 win over Williamstown with an injury. “So I had to go out there and make some big plays.”

St. Augustine and Millville each went three-and-out on the next two drives. The Hermits got the ball back and attempted to tie the score. After Julian Turney converted a fourth-and-1, St. Augustine drove to its own 16. But with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left, Millville sophomore Jayden Jones recovered a fumble and returned it 84 yards for a TD to cap the scoring. Turney finished with 86 rushing yards

“It was a big win because they are really our rival and Prep was talking trash all week and posting on the internet all week, so we had to take that in,” Sharp said. “We just came out here, when it was 7-0, we put some points up on the board. And that touchdown I got, it really boosted our energy. It made us go crazy after that.”

Millville also defeated St. Augustine 21-14 in 2022. The Hermits beat the Thunderbolts 31-17 in 2021.

“We are fortunate we have a lot of backs,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said. “We have a lot of running backs, and they all compliment each other and do different things. … In that moment when we need a play to happen, that is what Sharp does. He makes plays.”

St. Augustine went three-and-out to start the game. After a short punt, Millville took over at the Hermits’ 43-yard line. Millville had a first-and-10 at the 18, but after a holding penalty and two incomplete passes, the Thunderbolts turned it over on downs at the 24.

The Hermits’ Tristian McLeer rushed for a 29-yard TD on the ensuing drive. St. Augustine converted a fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-2 on the 76-yard, 13-play drive. Millville’s Jamal Wallace had a 31-yard run on the ensuing drive on third-and-4. But after three incomplete passes and one play for positive yards, Millville again turned it over on downs with 1:07 left in the second quarter

“We had good opportunities (in the first half), but we did not capitalize offensively,” Ayala said. “But what is everyone’s game plan against us? Control the clock, limit us on offense because they know we are a big-play team. (St. Augustine) executed that in the first half. And we didn’t capitalize when we had the ball in good positions, and they took care of that in that moment. Kudos to them for that.

“But we made adjustments at the half that allowed us to capitalize on those big moments.”

After Kyon Conyers interception, Jacob Zamot threw a 27-yard pass to Taron Haile in the third quarter, but Millville trailed 7-6 after the missed extra point. Zamot finished with 97 passing yards, and Haile had 60 receiving yards. Kashon Jones added 20 receiving yards, and Sharp had 20. Jamal Wallce added 43 rushing yards, Demere White 11.

McLeer had 31 rushing yards for St. Augustine, Roman Coney 13. Julian Onesti made an interception in the third quarter.

“We are in a tough conference, and we play a tough schedule,” Ayala said.

Millville (3-1, WJFL 2-0 American) currently leads its division with Cherokee (3-1, 3-1), Shawnee (3-1, 3-1) and the Hermits (2-2, 2-1). All four are ranked in the Elite 11.

“Look at who we opened (the season) up with (a game against Toms River North, which is the top-ranked team and defending state Group V champions). We are battle tested for these moments,” Ayala said. “That’s why we prepare ourselves and take the competition that we take to prepare for this adverse situation we were in. We have a tough defense. If you have a defense like we have and we just complement each other offensively and defensively, this is what we are going to do. This is Millville football.

“I know everyone wants to see 50, 60 points because they know what we have offensively, but sometimes you have to get after it and buckle down and play hard-nosed football.”

Millville 0 0 6 14 — 21

St. Augustine. 0 7 0 0 — 7

SECOND QUARTER

SA — McLeer 29 run (Freund kick)

THIRD QUARTER

M — Haile 27 pass from Zamot (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

M — Sharp 6 run (Ja. Zamot to Jo. Zamot)

M — Jones 84 fumble return (Lewis kick)

St.Augstine Prep Hosts Millville High School Football