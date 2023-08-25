OCEAN CITY — The Millville High School football team rallied in the fourth quarter for some momentous playoff wins last year.

But this is a new season, and last year's comebacks do not guarantee 2023 success.

The Thunderbolts rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short and lost to Toms River North 14-7 as the two state powers opened the season at the Battle at the Beach at Ocean City High School. Millville, the defending state Group IV champion, is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Toms River North, the defending state Group V champion, is No. 2.

“We didn’t execute in those moments that we needed to execute,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said. “We had things in place. We had open stuff, we just didn’t execute. We have to be better. But it’s one game, and I thought we battled.”

Millville was driving late in the fourth quarter, but Toms River North defensive back Nasir Jackson helped clinch the win when he picked off a pass in the end zone with 1 minute, 22 seconds left.

Toms River North quarterback Micah Ford showed why he is a Stanford recruit and one of the state's most dynamic players, rushing 32 times for 171 yards and a TD and throwing for another score.

“This (win) says how hard we battle as a team,” Ford said, “and when we come together how strong we are. I believe no one in the state can stop us. It’s just a matter of executing the game plan given to us by our coaches, and that’s what we did today.”

The Battle at the Beach continues Saturday and Sunday and features many of the state’s top teams. The Millville-TRN matchup was the most anticipated game in the state this opening weekend.

Despite the offensive talent on the field, there was nothing fancy about the game. The Mariners' defense held Millville to 21 rushing yards on 24 carries. The North defense consistently pressured Millville quarterback Jacob Zamot, who completed 18 of 31 passes for 221 yards.

North defensive lineman Ja’Elyne Matthews and linebacker Blaise Boland each had two sacks.

Most of Millville’s offense came from wide receiver and Syracuse-recruit Ta’Ron Haile, who caught 11 passes for 123 yards.

The game turned in North’s favor in the second quarter when Ford scrambled and threw a 15-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Pruitt with 35 seconds left before halftime. In a game that was such a grind, a two-score lead was substantial.

“That was tough,” Ayala said. “If you don’t give that up, you’re talking about a different situation.”

Millville played better defense in the second half. The stingy defense led to scoring opportunities. The Thunderbolts cut the lead to seven points when wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (seven catches for 75 yards) caught a short pass and sprinted 42 yards for a TD with 9:35 left in the game.

Millville got the ball twice more. Back-to-back sacks ended the first drive. Jackson’s interception ended the second.

“We’re trying to get the ball in our guys’ hands,” Ayala said. “When that doesn’t happen, it hurts.”

Toms River North, which finished undefeated last season, has won 15 straight.

Fans packed the home and visiting bleachers to watch Friday’s game. While it’s disappointing to lose such a highly anticipated matchup, Millville can learn from the defeat.

The Thunderbolts lost their second game of the season last year (25-17 to Irvington) and still went on to win its second straight sectional championship and a state title.

Millville’s next game is a Sept. 1 rematch with Irvington at Millville’s Wheaton Field.

“I think we’re fine,” Ayala said. “I don’t think we’re far off. I don’t think this moment defines us. We know what we have offensively. We’ll be back at it. We have another game next week.”

Millville 0 0 0 7—7

Toms River North 0 14 0 0—14

SECOND QUARTER

TRN - Ford 24 run (Papanikolas kick)

TRN - Pruitt 15 pass from Ford (Papanikolas kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

MV - Brooks 42 pass from Zamot (Lewis kick)

