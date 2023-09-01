MAYS LANDING — Marco Juan Salgado admitted he wasn’t a fan of the sprints the Middle Township High School football team ran on summer mornings to get ready for the season.

But the senior lineman was sure grateful for them Friday night.

The Panthers’ defense never wilted and made two goal-line stands in the second half to beat Oakcrest 7-0 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup of South Jersey Group II playoff contenders. Middle senior defensive back Mike Zarfati returned an interception 94 yards for the game’s only TD.

“We hit the weight room. We took everything so seriously (in the offseason),” Salgado said. “We condition a lot. I hate it personally as a lineman, but it really helped us this year. Last year, I was so tired I couldn't fix my shoulder pads. Now, I’m like, ‘I’m good.’ We do a lot that other teams wouldn’t want to do.”

Oakcrest had the ball first-and-goal at the 5-yard line in the third quarter and first-and-goal at the 2 in the fourth but was stopped on downs on both possessions. Middle (2-0) has yet to give up a point this season.

“We have a lot of kids who like to hit,” Zarfati said, “and that’s what we do. We have very good (defensive backs), very good coverage. Our linebackers are sold. Our D-line is solid. Everybody out there is great.”

Friday’s game was cause for celebration at Oakcrest. It was the Falcons’ first game on their newly renovated artificial grass field. The new field was much needed. Oakcrest’s old grass field would often be a muddy mess a few weeks into the season.

The game was also intriguing because it was a matchup of teams that made the S.J. Group II playoffs last season.

Zarfati’s interception came with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half. He picked off a deep pass down the middle.

“I saw the ball coming to me,” Zarfati said. “But then I saw the sun in my eyes. I was like ‘Oh, snap.’ I was scared for a second, but I got it.”

Zarfati took of running with the ball. He appeared to be stopped at midfield but then broke to the outside and sprinted to the end zone.

“I saw (Middle linebacker) Tyree Moore blocking," Zarfati said. "He put somebody on the floor. I just kept running. My legs gave out toward the end, so I started slowing down. But I was doing well. It was a happy time for me.”

Middle made that score hold up even though Oakcrest controlled the second half. The Falcons took the second half kickoff and methodically drove in 14 plays from their own 23 for a first-and-goal at the 5.

After a 4-yard gain, Oakcrest had two chances at scoring from the 1-yard line. The Panthers stopped a quarterback sneak on second down. Salgado and senior lineman Nick Cruz tackled an Oakcrest runner on third down.

After a delay-of-game penalty on fourth down moved the ball back to the 6, Middle defensive back Micah McAnaney knocked a pass away to end the possession.

The Panthers weren’t off the hook, however.

The Falcons drove to the Middle 2 late in the fourth quarter.

After a run for loss, two incomplete passes and a holding penalty, Oakcrest had the ball fourth-and-goal from the 15. Linebacker Jerry White blitzed and hit Oakcrest quarterback Marcus Lee as he released the ball. The pass fell incomplete.

“We needed a big play,” White said. “I just went for it. I went all out. The shutout was all we wanted.”

Middle won despite running just 10 plays in thes second half.

The loss left the Falcons (1-1) understandably frustrated.

“We have to be able to cash in down there (by the goal line),” coach Mike Forest said. “We need to dig deeper and see where our heart is at that point. We just got beat up. We lost the battle.”

Although it’s early in the season, the win gave Middle a boost toward a third-straight playoff appearance. The Panthers have never won a playoff game, but this team features plenty of seniors and more depth than they’ve had in the past. This group doesn’t seem as it's gong be satisfied with what the program has achieved in the past.

“We have a different mentality,” Salgado said. “We don’t want the little scraps we’ve had every single year. We want more.”

As for those early-morning sprints, Salgado will get a break Saturday. Coach Frank Riggitano gave the Panthers the day off.

“I’m happy,” Salgado said with a smile.

Middle Township 0 7 0 0 - 7

Oakcrest 0 0 0 0 - 0

SECOND QUARTER

MT- Zarafti 94 int return (Verity kick)

