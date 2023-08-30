The Oakcrest High School football team will celebrate a new beginning in Mays Landing on Friday night.

The Falcons will do it in a game with playoff implications.

Oakcrest (1-0) will play the first game on its recently installed artificial turf field when it hosts Middle Township (1-0) at 5 p.m. The new field is a welcome addition. Oakcrest’s old field was often torn up and waterlogged a few games into the season.

“The kids deserve it,” Oakcrest coach Mike Forest said of the field. “It’s great for the community. It’s good for everything.”

But Friday’s game is about much more than its setting.

Both Middle and Oakcrest made the South Jersey Group II playoffs last year. Although it’s just the second weekend of the season, Friday’s winner will get a huge boost toward another postseason berth and the possibility of hosting a playoff game.

“This is the biggest game that I’ve been around in a long time at Middle Township,” said Middle coach Frank Riggitano, who is in his 22nd season over two stints. “We’ve had some big ones. The implications are huge for a Group II playoff spot. We are making sure that we emphasize the importance of the game is such that each play could (decide) the outcome of the game. You have to make sure you don’t take a play off, and you take advantage of the opportunity. ”

Middle opened the season with an impressive 40-0 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday. Junior running back Remi Rodriguez rushed for 130 yards and two TDs. Wide receiver Michael Zarfati caught a 33-yard TD pass. Micah Mcananey sparked the defense with an interception.

“The kids are excited about their potential for the next few weeks,” Riggitano said. “They’ve worked hard for this opportunity, and they’re finally going to get it.”

Meanwhile, Oakcrest opened with a 19-11 win over Vineland. Zicri Forest, the coach’s son, returned a punt 62 yards for a TD. Sophomore linebacker Donovan Linthicum made 17 tackles.

“We didn’t play our best game,” Forest said. “We’ve been in the film room correcting our mistakes. We’re excited to just get better each week. It does help the excitement to play on the brand-new field.”

Forest said Linthicum, in particular, wasn’t satisfied with his 17 tackles.

“The crazy thing is he made some mistakes,” Forest said. “He just wants to get better. That’s the type of kid you love.”

Friday’s game won’t define either team, but it will go a long way toward determining what type of season they have. Both are looking to build on last season’s success. Middle has made back-to-back playoff appearances but has never won a postseason game. Oakcrest has made nine postseason appearances in school history.

Both teams understand what being 2-0 means.

“The atmosphere that the kids are going to be in (Friday),” Riggitano said. “That’s what you prepare for. That’s where you want to be. There will be a lot of hoopla. I’m sure they’re excited about the field. But at the same time our kids are excited too because they have an opportunity they haven’t had in awhile.”