The Mainland Regional High School football team finished 10-2 last season.

The Mustangs won the Central Jersey Group IV championship, their first sectional title in 14 years.

Yet the game the Mustangs might remember the most from last season was their final contest: An 18-14 loss to Millville in the state Group IV semifinal.

“As great as last year was,” coach Chuck Smith said, “I think that sour taste from the Millville game has driven us all offseason. We could have had won that game. We should have won that game, and we just left it on the table. Being that close to being in a state championship game has really driven the team.”

Mainland should again be a sectional and state championship contender. The Mustangs return eight starters on offense and four on defense. Mainland plays in the West Jersey Football League's United Division, which includes Atlantic City, Absegami, Bridgeton, Egg Harbor Township and Oakcrest.

Mainland quarterback John Franchini threw for 887 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman last season.

“Whatever the ‘it’ factor is,” Smith said, “he has it. I’ve never seen a freshman quarterback come in and take command of the offense, learn it and continue to develop as quickly as he has. The way the team responds to him is something that’s just awesome to watch. He’s a true natural-born leader.”

Senior running back Stephen Ordille emerged as a force toward the end of last season and finished with 505 rushing yards.

Cohen Cook, one of the most versatile athletes in South Jersey, also returns in the backfield. He ran for nine TDs and caught five TD passes last season.

“He’s going to be one of our running backs,” Smith said of Cook, “but he’s also going to be a big part of our passing game.”

Jamie Tyson is another outstanding athlete. He caught five TD passes at wide receiver last season. Tyson has committed to Villanova University. Zach Hodges, Jack Haines and Dan Defeo lead the Mustangs' offensive line.

On defense, the Mustangs will feature senior linebacker Hunter Watson, who has committed to Holy Cross. He made 81 tackles, 17 for losses, last season. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder also recovered five fumbles, returning one for a TD in the Central Jersey title game win over Middletown South.

“I expect nothing short of an awesome season from him,” Smith said. “He’s a very coachable kid. He’s quiet, but he does it by example. His work ethic is tremendous. It’s been nice to watch him grow into a leadership role.”

Tyson excelled at defensive back last season, returning an interception and a fumble for a TD. He will probably match up against the other teams' top receivers. Senior linebacker JJ Sinclair led Mainland with 135 tackles, 24 for losses last season. Ordille also will play a key role as the 'quarterback' of the secondary,” according to Smith.

Smith said the key for the Mustangs this season is not to get too far ahead of themselves.

“What we need to do is just remain focused week-to-week,” he said. “Not worry about what comes afterwards. If we do that, I think good things will happen. I think our potential is all the way to the top this year. I really believe that.

“Of course, you have to worry about staying healthy, and you never know what can happen when you get to the playoffs. The goal is to get to the playoffs and go as far as you can. But I really think this team has as much potential as any previous championship team in Mainland history has had.”