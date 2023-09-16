ATLANTIC CITY — Stephen Ordille ran for 69 yards and a TD in the first half Friday night.

That was nothing. The Mainland Regional High School senior running back was just getting warmed up.

Ordille ran for 198 yards and four TDs in the second half. Just for good measure, he also intercepted a pass.

Ordille finished with 25 carries for 267 yards and five TDs as the Mustangs rolled to a 47-18 win over Atlantic City in a West Jersey Football League United Division matchup of undefeated teams.

“Oh man,” Ordille said. “We knew this was a big game from the start. Hyped-up game. We were ready for it. Obviously, I’m getting the touches, but it was a team effort.”

Ordille gained most of his yards in the second half running off the blocks of Mainland offensive tackles Zach Hodges and Dan Defeo. Ordille praised the entire offensive line, which also includes Jack Haines, Ethan Schock and James Barrett.

“I don’t want to take all the credit,” Ordille said. “The offensive line opened up holes all day for me, and the coaches trust me to give me the ball.”

Mainland complimented Ordille’s running with a stingy defensive effort. The Mustangs held Atlantic City standout junior wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt to three catches for 62 yards and a TD.

Mainland constantly pressured Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons. Mainland linebacker Cohen Cook returned an interception for a TD and Jaime Tyson also picked off a pass. Liam Kennedy blocked a punt. Hodges, Schock, Hunter Watson and DeFeo each sacked Lyons.

Fans stood along the fence at Atlantic City to watch one of the more-anticipated games of the season so far. The Vikings were 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland Regional, a state Group IV semifinalist last season, is ranked No. 3.

Mainland (4-0) never trailed, but Atlantic City had some momentum heading into halftime. Vikings linebacker Raul Cabrera scooped up a Mainland fumble and returned it 24 yards for a TD with 53 seconds left in the second quarter to cut Mainland’s lead to 21-12.

The Mustangs quickly reasserted themselves in the third quarter. Mainland received the second-half kickoff and drove 63 yards in four plays to take a 27-12 lead. Ordille began the drive with a 26-yard run. He finished it with a 16-yard TD run.

Ordille then picked off a pass over the middle on Atlantic City’s first possession of the second half. One play after the interception, Ordille scored with a 26-yard run. The Mustangs were up 34-12 with a little less than eight minutes left in the third quarter.

“We made some great adjustments upfront (at halftime),” Ordile said, “and came out and dominated.”

The victory gives Mainland a boost as it strives for a high seed in what is a very-talented South Jersey Group IV bracket.

Ordille, not surprisingly, was all smiles after the game when meeting with reporters.

He didn’t look tired at all even though he hardly ever comes off the field.

"He's a true two-way player," Mainland coach Chuck Smith said of Ordille. "He's on all the special teams. It's a tribute to him and his conditioning, especially in the offseason, that he's in shape like this."

Also, five TDs will give you a lot of energy.

Mainland Regional 14 7 19 7 - 47

Atlantic City 0 12 0 6 - 18

FIRST QUARTER

ML - Cook 25 int return (Kashey kick)

ML - DeBiaso 10 run (Kashey kick)

SECOND QUARTER

AC - Degraffenreidt 46 pass from Lyons (kick missed)

ML - Ordille 36 run (Kashey kick)

AC- Cabrera 24 fumble return (pass failed)

THIRD QUARTER

ML - Ordille 16 run (pass failed)

ML - Ordille 26 run (Kashey kick)

ML - Ordille 23 run (pass failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

ML - Ordille 64 run (Kashey kick)

AC - Roseborough 32 pass from Lyons (pass failed)

