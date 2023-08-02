Two Mainland Regional High School football players have announced their college commitments this summer.

Jamie Tyson verbally committed to continue his academic and football careers at Villanova University, while Hunter Watson verbally committed to Holy Cross. Both are NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision programs.

Tyson and Watson are rising senior leaders for the Mustangs. Both received full academic and athletic scholarships and will sign national letters of intent in the fall. Watson announced his decision on Twitter on June 30, Tyson on Tuesday.

“I chose Holy Cross just because of the feeling I got,” said Watson, who visited the school twice. He received multiple other offers, including those from Temple, Army, the University of Pennsylvania and New Hampshire

“I just had a really good feeling about Holy Cross,” the 17-year-old from Linwood said Tuesday. “It felt like a perfect fit for me. I love the coaches and facilities and just the campus. There were really good vibes there. I felt comfortable there.”

Tyson also liked the atmosphere and culture at his school-of-choice. He also had other offers, including from Lehigh, Bryant, Delaware State, Cornell, Dartmouth and Maine.

“They just have been really consistent with staying in touch with me,” the 17-year-old from Somers Point said. “When I went there to visit, it just felt like home. I connected a lot with the guys and the coaches.”

In 2024, Tyson will join former Mainland teammate Ja’Briel Mace, a 2022 first-team Press All-Star who graduated in June and will be a freshman running back for the Wildcats this season. Senior punter Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) and graduate student and defensive back Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) also compete for Villanova.

Mace had a lot to do with Tyson’s recruitment, he said. Tyson has played with Mace since he was in sixth grade, and the two are close friends. The duo helped Mainland win the Central Jersey Group IV title in 2022.

“It’s really cool to be able to go and play with someone you have known for so long at the next level,” Tyson said.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 6-5 (4-4 Colonial Athletic Association Conference) under seventh-year coach Mark Ferrante. Villanova won the conference title in 2021.

“I spoke to a couple guys who have been there for a few years and they let me know that it’s really tight here and it’s a great coaching staff, great energy and that this is really home for them, so that really made my decision to go forward with Nova,” Tyson said.

The Wildcats will hold a public scrimmage at Carey Stadium in Ocean City on Aug. 16.

Senior tight end Sean Morris (Barnegat) plays for Holy Cross, which went 12-1 (6-0 Patriot League) and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals in 2002. The Crusaders have won four straight conference titles under sixth-year coach Bob Chesney.

“It’s a great program. A great head coach and a great winning history,” Watson said. “I really love coach Bob Chesney. He is just a great guy.”

Watson and Tyson both play offense and defense, but their primary positions are on defense, which is what they both will play in college. Watson plays both tight end and defensive end. He was a second-team Press All-Star on defense in 2022. Watson’s father, former Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson, is the Mustangs’ defensive coordinator.

Hunter finished with 81 tackles (15 for loss), five fumble recoveries and three sacks in 2022.

“Defense is just more my comfortable position. My dad would get on me if I said offense,” Watson joked. “I think defense is a lot more fun, honestly. Playing on the defensive side of the ball is more exciting, I think.”

Tyson plays wide receiver and defensive back and was a first-team Press All-Star on defense in 2022 with 30 tackles and four interceptions. He also had 300 receiving yards and four TDs. He was willing to commit on offense or defense, but Villanova wanted him at defensive back.

“I’m happy with that, and that’s where I’m ready to compete at,” he said.

“I’m just overly excited not just for the boys, but for their families also,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “It just shows the amount of hard work and dedication they’ve put into themselves as football players. And as coach, it has been such a pleasure and an honor to watch them over the past couple of seasons develop as a football player and a person because both kids are high-quality, high-character type kids. It’s awesome for the program and for them.”

Smith said both players were heavily recruited in the spring.

“I think it’s a relief for them because they made their choice and can focus on their senior season of football and as a student and have fun with it,” he said.

Last season, the Mustangs finished 10-2 and won a sectional title. Mainland lost 18-14 to Millville in the state Group IV semifinals. Millville went on to win the state title.

“I’m feeling good. The guys are ready and competing at practice,” Tyson said. “We definitely have a chip on our shoulder from losing that close game with Millville, so that will drive us this season and push us to get back to where we were and get that state title.”

Mainland returns a lot of experienced and talented players, but graduated some stars like Mace and two-way lineman Paul Lombardo.

“I’m very stoked about this season,” Watson said. “I’m very confident we will have a really good year and we should win some games this year. We have a good chance to do what we did last year and even more.”