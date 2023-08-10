With nine returning starters on offense and defense from a team that finished with a winning record last season, the Lower Cape May Regional High School football team has chemistry and experience.

The Caper Tigers went 7-3 and reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals in 2022. They expect to have another winning season as long as they stay healthy, coach Lance Bailey said. The Caper Tigers’ senior leadership and ability to meet the coaches' demands will be two of their strengths this season.

“Being a small school, injuries could always play a factor in the end result,” Bailey said. “But having a senior-led team who know what the coaches want and know what the expectations are, it’s rewarding for us that we don’t have to start from ground zero. We are ahead of the game, let’s put it that way.”

The Capers Tigers also have depth at multiple positions, some of which go as many as three players deep. Having that kind of depth is “a luxury we haven’t had,” Bailey said.

“The kids are completely bought-in,” the seventh-year coach added. “It’s great.”

Among the top players returning are senior quarterback Hunter Ray, junior wide receiver/defensive back Braswell Thomas, senior running back/linebacker Isiah Carr-Wing, senior running back Oguer Nunez, junior cornerback Zach Castellano and senior linebacker/fullback Logan Haggerty.

Thomas was a second-team Press All-Star in 2022, and Ray received an honorable mention.

Lower returns about five starters on the offensive line, including seniors Ben Rue, Quintan Hagan, Ronald Neenhold and Kody Lewis and sophomore Will Garoh, as well as multiple newcomers to the program.

Bailey said Lower just has to make the proper modifications before the season and make sure everyone is on the same page. Bailey said it's a cliché, but the Caper Tigers also want to make sure they take the season one week at a time.

“The group in general is a strength and how they work together,” Bailey said. “They like each other and like competing. We are going to compete every Friday night. We are going to be in position to, hopefully, look back on it at the end of the year and see it as a success. But we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

Lower started summer workouts June 19, and 45 kids were coming out each morning, he said. The players’ excitement is very rewarding to the entire coaching staff and is the reason he calls this “a very, very special group.”

Bailey coached the seniors on the team when they were in eighth grade. He said they are teaching the younger athletes the culture at Lower and how to practice. That’s important as many of those younger players will get time on the field this season, Bailey added.

Last season, the Caper Tigers won their first four games of the season before falling to rival Middle Township in their annual Anchor Bowl. This season, Lower will compete in the West Jersey Football League's Royal Division with Cumberland Regional, Gateway Regional, Pennsville and Pitman.

“This team is going to fight and be able to compete," Bailey said, "= and I think we are going to be able to put a good brand of football on the field.”