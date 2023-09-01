LOWER TOWNSHIP — Isiah Carr-Wing and the Lower Cape May Regional High School football team built some momentum in the first half Thursday.

Carr-Wing rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and the Caper Tigers’ defense allowed just one score, forced two punts and had a turnover. Things were going right — until the second half.

Demetris Williams scored three second-half TDs to lead Clayton to a 26-21 comeback victory over the Caper Tigers in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game. The Caper Tigers (1-1) led 21-6 at halftime. The Clippers improved to 2-0.

“I did what I could as a teammate,” said Carr-Wing, who finished with 192 yards and three TDs. “I could have been better myself. Collectively as a team, we could have been better. We didn’t practice well this week. It was a rough week for us.”

Lower received the second-half kickoff but was forced to punt. Clayton drove down the field, and Williams had a 5-yard TD run. He caught a pass from Ian Gannon to convert the two-point play and cut the Clippers’ deficit to 21-14. The Caper Tigers fumbled on the ensuing kick return, and the Clippers recovered, which resulted in Williams’ 15-yard TD run to cut Lower’s lead to 21-20.

Lower was again forced to punt, and it was blocked and recovered by Clayton’s Raymond Sims. That led to Williams’ 18-yard TD to cap the scoring. Lower got the ball back near midfield after Braswell Thomas' nice return, but the Caper Tigers turned possession over on downs at Clayton's 25.

Williams’ 25-yard run and a fourth-and-2 conversion helped Clayton run down the clock.

“We got too complacent,” Carr-Wing said. “We came in thinking this was going to be easy, but it really wasn’t. But I am going to say this now for the Tiger Nation: You’ll never see anyone work as hard as me or this team or push anyone as hard as I will push these guys for the rest of the year from here on out.”

Lower coach Lance Bailey called Thursday’s performance a learning lesson. The Caper Tigers travel to Pennsville next Friday, so Lower needs “to take a step forward, learn from it and be better next week,” Bailey said.

Lower defeated Clayton 27-14 in 2022 and 7-0 in 2021.

“They are young kids, and I think we have to learn to finish, and we have to learn to not sabotage ourselves and continue to play,” Bailey said. “We made mistakes. (The Clippers) are a good team. They made us pay for it. You are never as good as you think you are, you are never as bad as you think you are. There are valuable lessons to be taken from tonight, and we will learn from it.

“Clayton is a good football team and is well-coached. Give them all the credit in the world.”

The Caper Tigers' defense forced the Clippers to punt to start the game. But instead of punting, Michal Robinson took the snap and converted a fake punt that led to Williams’ 24-yard TD run. After a failed two-point attempt, Clayton led 6-0.

Lower quickly responded.

Carr-Wing rushed for a 19-yard score to cap a 70-yard, four play drive to give Lower a 7-6 lead. He also had a 27-yard run on the drive, and Braswell Thomas caught a 16-yard pass from Hunter Ray.

On the ensuing drive, Lower’s Logan Haggerty made an interception. The Caper Tigers drove down to Clayton’s 26, but the Sims intercepted a pass. But the Caper Tigers defense quickly forced a punt.

“It was a great effort,” Bailey said of Carr-Wing. “The line played well. They gave him some things. It was a great night. Unfortunately, it was a loss. But, again, we will learn from it and we will move on. He will have big nights like that moving forward.”

The ensuing drive was all Carr-Wing. He rushed for 72 yards, including a 28-yard run and a 36-yard touchdown run, to extend the lead to 14-6. The Caper Tigers’ defense forced another punt, which Dennis Serra returned about 25 yards to put Lower in Clayton territory, resulting in Carr-Wing’s 45-yard TD run to extend the lead to 21-6.

“We will just work and play harder, think smarter and watch films and pay attention," Carr-Wing said. “Next week, we will be looking for a different story.

Clayton;6 0 14 6 — 26

Lower;7 14 0 0— 21

FIRST QUARTER

C — Williams 24 run (run failed)

L — Carr-Wing 19 run (Castellano kick)

SECOND QUARTER

L — Carr-Wing 26 run (Serra kick)

L — Carr-Wing 45 run (Serra kick)

THIRD QUARTER

C — Williams 5 run (Williams pass from Ian Gannon)

C — Williams 15 run (run failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

C — Williams 18 run (run failed)