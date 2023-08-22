Returnees on offense should be the key for the Lacey Township football team this fall.

However, about 15 seniors graduated and the Lions need to rebuild in some areas. Lacey looks to improve on last year’s 4-6 record, and being in a new Shore Conference division could make that a challenge.

“We have a very good group of skill kids coming back,” Lacey coach Lou Vircillo said. “The line will be new for the most part. We have a couple returners (on the line), and a lot of young players will be playing. So we have to develop our line in order to be competitive both offensively and defensively.”

The Lions move into the Shore Freedom Division this fall against Howell, Jackson Memorial, Marlboro, Middletown North and Southern Regional. Howell, Marlboro and Southern are all Group V, and Lacey, Jackson Memorial and Middletown North are Group IV.

Senior quarterback Nick Maertens leads the way for Lacey in both passing and running. Maertens topped the Lions in rushing last year with 482 yards on 126 carries, with four touchdowns. He completed 46 of 76 passes for 549 yards and eight TDs.

“Nick got hurt early last year but came back,” Vircillo said. “Maertens was effective last year. He’s more of a runner, but he can throw. We won’t always center the attack around him.”

Running back Aiden Wallace gained 306 yards on 89 carries in 2022, and the junior should improve those numbers this fall. Wide receiver Trevor Santucci caught 21 passes for 306 yards and six TDs. Senior fullback Nick Stanziani will be a key player, too.

Other key skill players include wide receiver-cornerbacks Aaron Tobia and Donovan Figler, and Landon Raabe, a wide receiver-free safety. Shane Trangone is a wide receiver-defensive end and special teams player. Corey Smith and Ayden Cottrell are tight end-linebackers, and Joe Meireles is a tight end-defensive end.

David Vargas and Jessie Laird are senior two-way linemen, and Giovanni Maldanis is also a returnee up front. Newer linemen include Micah Moore, Michael Seeley, James Mott, Joe D’Addetta, Josh Benti and John Mariconda.

Vircillo is entering his 43rd season as head coach of Lacey. Before that he was head coach five years at Red Bank Regional.

Lacey went 2-3 in the Shore Colonial Division last year, and being in the Freedom won’t be easy. The team’s non-division opponents are Absegami, Ocean Township, Central Regional and Brick Memorial.

“We’re facing teams that are formidable for us,” Vircillo said. “It’s strong competition week in and week out. I think most every school we play is a bigger school in numbers, except for Ocean Township. It will be a very competitive year. We’re hoping to stay healthy. The kids are anxious to start the season.”