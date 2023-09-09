ATLANTIC CITY -- Joe Lyons grew up a fan of NFL history and former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath.

Lyons adopted Namath’s “Broadway Joe” nickname as youngster.

But when Lyons transferred from Kingsway Regional to Atlantic City before his junior season, the nickname needed a revision.

“Broadway Joe” became “Boardwalk Joe.”

“It made sense,” Lyons said.

The senior threw for four TDs and ran for another to propel the Vikings to a 50-13 win over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League United Division matchup Friday night. Atlantic City (3-0) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Lyons plays with a swagger and confidence his teammates gravitate toward. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 208 yards Friday. Lyons has thrown for 14 TDs with just two interceptions this season.

“He’s locked in,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. ‘Nothing is forced. He’s genuine. The kids love him. Sometimes with transfers it can be, ‘You’re only here for that.’ He’s really here.”

Before the game, Wright kept the Vikings in the air-conditioned gym for as long as possible to protect against the heat. Lyons kept pestering him to get outside for warmups. The quarterback often stays after practice to work with receivers. That's a big part of how he has connected with his teammates.

“Just showing up every day,” Lyons said. “Trying to pick them up, going to practice, staying after practice. It really helps building that bond. Talking, seeing what they like, seeing what I like. It really helps staying after practice, hanging out with each other, getting that bond.”

Plenty of Atlantic City fans stood along the fence to watch the Vikings’ home opener. As impressive as Lyons was, senior running back Dre Rooks set the tone early with aggressive running. Rooks carried 13 times for 155 yards and scored on a 60-yard run.

“Just my team and the crowd,” Rooks said when asked what got him going Friday. “I love the crowd. I love the team. I love my coaches. They push me and motivate me. It’s a different environment for a home game. The fans come out and show some love.”

Rooks had rushed for just 65 yards in Atlantic City’s first two wins. Wright said it was a priority to get him involved early Friday.

“Without the run game, we can’t get anything else going,” Wright said.

What was most impressive about the Atlantic City offense was the way Lyons spread the ball around. Standout wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt caught four passes for 51 yards and two TDs, but seven other Vikings caught passes. Raul Cabrera and John Taylor each caught a TD pass. Mikel Jones caught four passes for 49 yards.

“I just get the ball out quick,” Lyons said, "and let the playmakers make the plays. It makes my job a lot easier.”

Atlantic City led 14-13 midway through the second quarter but then scored 36 straight points. Yamdry Herenandez, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior defensive end, was a force upfront for Atlantic City. Defensive backs Khajuan Roseborough and Shawn Wiliams picked off passes.

Absegami running back Richard Gibson carried 15 times for 99 yards. Junior quarterback Kendall Armstrong threw a pair of TD passes for the Braves (1-2) and now has eight on the season.

As nice as the TD passes were, what made Lyons' night truly memorable was his 25-yard TD run in the third quarter. It was the first TD run of his high school career.

“That meant a lot,” he said. “It’s my senior year. I’m just trying to go out and show what I can do.”

Absegami 0 13 0 0 - 13

Atlantic City 6 23 21 - 50

FIRST QUARTER

AC- Degraffenreidt 7 pass from Lyons (pass failed)

SECOND QUARTER

AB - Gibson 13 pass from Armstrong (run failed)

AC - Rooks 60 run (Degraffenreidt pass from Lyons)

AB - Cross 7 pass from Armstrong (Degennero kick)

AC - Taylor 7 pass Lyons (Cabrera kick)

AC - Safety (Ball snapped over head of Absegami punter and out of end zone)

AC - Cabrera 23 pass from Lyons (kick blocked)

THIRD QUARTER

AC - Jones 18 run (Degraffenreidt pass from Lyons)

AC - Degraffenreidt 22 pass from Lyons (Cabrera kick)

AC - Lyons 25 run (kick missed)