WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Ty Costabile has pestered the Holy Spirit High School football coaches to run a particular play for four weeks.

The sophomore quarterback wants to fake the ball to a Holy Spirit running back, who dives into the line. Costabile then keeps the ball and bootlegs around the end.

With the score tied in overtime Thursday night, Costabile asked again.

This time he really, really meant it.

The Holy Spirit coaches listened. And you know what? The play worked.

Costabile scored the winning TD on a 4-yard run as the undefeated Spartans beat Washington Township 34-28 in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division matchup.

“It felt like I was flying,” Costabile said. “It felt like I was lifted up. Everybody running over (in celebration). It’s something you dream about.”

The play worked perfectly. Costabile faked a handoff to running back Emir Hicks (12 carries for 74 yards). The Washington Township defense converged on Hicks. Costabile kept the ball and found himself one-on-one with a defender. Costabile faked one way and then won a foot race to the corner of the end zone.

“One on one,” Costabile said. “I had to get in.”

Spirit coach Andrew DiPasquale said there was something different about the way Costabile asked to run the play Thursday night.

“He said, ‘I’m keeping it,’” DiPasquale said. “He’s said that about 10 times so far this year. It didn’t mean much. But you could see it in his eyes that he meant it. It was awesome all-around.”

The winning TD capped a standout day for Costabile, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 211 yards and three TDs.

Costabile was far from Spirit's only standout. Ty Mercado intercepted a pass in overtime to set up the Spartans' winning TD drive.

Freshman nose tackle Ubrig Kurtz keyed Spirit’s defense with two tackles for a loss. Taylor Cartwright caught a TD pass and made two tackles for a loss at defensive back. Tahmir Jones caught two TD passes.

“We came together as a group, and we made it happen,” Costabile said. “A lot of guys made big plays that we really didn’t expect, and that’s what we need every week.”

Fans filled the Washington Township bleachers on a cool late summer night to watch a game of the year candidate. Washington Township (2-2) entered the game on a two-game winning streak, having scored at least 50 points in both those victories.

Spirit left 21-7 in the third quarter before Washington Township rallied behind quarterback Cole Aquino (16 of 26 for 220 yards and four TDs) to tie the game and force overtime.

In overtime, each team is guaranteed at least one possession, starting at the opponent’s 25-yard line.

Holy Spirit scored on its first overtime possession when Costabile found Cartwright open over the middle for an 18-yard TD.

But Washington Township tied it on a 24-yard TD pass from Aquino to Dashawn Long, who somehow rolled over the top of a Spirit defender without touching the ground and was able to spring into the end zone.

Washington Township got the ball to start the second overtime possession, and Mercado intercepted a pass to give the ball and the momentum to the Spartans.

A few plays later, the game was over.

The Spartans sprinted from across the field to mob Costabile after the winning TD. A few of his teammates lifted him to carry him off the field.

Costabile, a first-year starter, epitomizes this young Spirit team. He replaced Sean Burns at quarterback, who graduated after throwing for 3,125 yards last season.

The Spartans are a perennial power, but this was expected to be a rebuilding season for them. Now, they are 4-0.

“It feels like I got all my players’ trust now,” Costabile said. “It feels great getting a win with my guys. We all have trust in each other. We all think that everyone is going to do great each play in each game. It means a lot to have everybody’s back. It’s like a family. It really is.”

Holy Spirit 6 0 15 0 7 6 - 34

Washington Township 0 7 0 14 7 0 - 28

FIRST QUARTER

HS - Forte 37 field goal

HS - Forte 35 field goal

SECOND QUARTER

WT - Long 22 pass from Aquino (Franchi kick)

THIRD QUARTER

HS - Jones 25 pass from Costabile (Forte kick)

HS - Jones 75 pass from Costabile (Forte kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

WT - Joyner 11 pass from Aquino (Franchi kick)

WT - Joyner 18 pass from Aquino (Franchi kick)

FIRST OVERTIME

HS - Cartwright 18 pass from Costabile (Forte kick)

WT - Long 24 pass from Aquino (Franchi kick)

SECOND OVERTIME

HS - Costabile 4 run