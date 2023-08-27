OCEAN CITY — Holy Spirit High School kicked off its season and helped wrap up a three-day seaside football extravaganza with a 24-7 victory over Conwell-Egan Catholic at Carey Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game remained in reach for the Eagles, of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, until about halfway through the fourth quarter, when the Spartans recovered their own punt deep in Conwell-Egan territory.

On fourth down from the 1-yard line with less than three minutes left to play, Spartans quarterback Ty Costabile passed to the left sideline to wide receiver Ty Mercado for the game-sealing TD. Costabile flipped another pass to wide receiver Matt Abbott over the middle for two points, and Spirit made it a three-score game at 24-7.

"We gutted that one out," Holy Spirit second-year coach Andrew DiPasquale said. "We did stuff we haven't done in years. We came out and ran the ball, I don't know the numbers, probably 35 times. We ran the ball effectively and passed the ball when we had to, and we played well. That's a good combo, and we executed well."

The Spartans' game was the second-to-last one in the third annual Battle at the Beach, which began Friday morning and consisted of 12 games, mostly including teams from New Jersey but also from Florida and Pennsylvania. Organizers expected to sell a total of approximately 10,000 tickets. Highland Regional was set to face Timber Creek in the finale Sunday night.

In the late afternoon game, the Spartans struck first and eventually built a 16-7 halftime lead over the Eagles.

Costabile threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Abbott to open the scoring. The Spartans made it 9-0 by tackling a Conwell-Egan runner in the end zone for a safety. The Eagles, of the Philadelphia Catholic League, struck back with Sam Cooper's 97-yard TD run.

"The coaches got us ready for the game, and the O-line played great," said Costabile, a 16-year-old sophomore from Absecon. "It was all about the run game. We succeeded in the run game and did what we had to do."

Holy Spirit bolstered its lead before halftime on Jahcere Ward's 9-yard scoring run. Mason Forte made both PATs for the Spartans in the first half.

Ward, a 5-foot-10, 225-pound fullback, pounded the line early and set the tone for the Spartans to move the ball in a variety of ways. The rising junior finished with 29 carries for 115 yards.

"I think it went well," said Ward, a 16-year-old Mays Landing resident. "The linemen gave me good holes every time. I love contact, and I like to change direction when I run."

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

DiPasquale began his head-coaching career with the Spartans on Aug. 28 of last year in a 34-31 win over Cherokee at the Battle at the Beach.

In that game, Forte kicked a 23-yard field goal with three seconds left to win it.

Senior quarterback Sean Burns threw for 369 yards and touchdown passes to Jayden Llanos, Khajuan Roseborough, Christian Surles and Gavin Roman. Ward ran for a score.

Holy Spirit also played in the inaugural Battle at the Beach in 2021, losing 28-7 to national power DeMatha Catholic, of Maryland.

PHOTOS Holy Spirit vs. Conwell-Egan football in Battle at the Beach