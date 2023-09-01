Lou Paludi, a beloved and well-respected former Holy Spirit High School football coach and Ventnor Beach Patrol chief, died Thursday morning.

He died at his West Atlantic City home two days shy of his 93rd birthday, close friend Bob Garbutt Sr. said Friday morning.

Paludi was the Holy Spirit head coach from 1967-75 and finished with a career record of 54-17-3. The Spartans went 7-1 in his first season, including a 27-0 victory over Atlantic City before a crowd of 13,000 at what is now Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It was the first time Spirit had beaten the Vikings since 1935.

Paludi’s teams won five state titles in the pre-playoff era, when the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association would name the state champions.

He was also the Ventnor Beach Patrol chief during much of that time.

On July 10, with Paludi in failing health, Garbutt and Frank Finnerty and other longtime friends put together a reunion celebration for Paludi at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap Room in Atlantic City.

“That’s why I did it,” Garbutt said Friday morning. “I said, ‘Frank, I don’t think we have much time.’ ... Lou came, and word of mouth, there were 42 former players (from) the 1970s that showed up. Some of them hadn’t seen each other since high school.

“It lasted all day. It was such a great thing for Louie,” said Garbutt, adding that Vagabond owner Elvis Cadavid catered the gathering and gave them all the space they needed.

Paludi’s speech had become limited, but he had a few words for everyone, shook a lot of hands and smiled throughout as he reunited with dozens of people who had been a part of his life.

Paludi said the gathering was “absolutely great.”

“I knew him for 55 years,” Finnerty said Friday. “He was a special person with a lot of talents. I coached with him and played a lot of golf with him.”

Stan Bergman Sr., current chief of the Ventnor Beach Patrol, was also at the reunion. He knew Paludi even longer than most: 71 years.

“Oh, boy. I’ve known him since I was 11 years old. And I’m 82 now. I was a chair boy on the beach patrol, and he was a lifeguard,” Bergman said Friday afternoon. “He was really my mentor. He was a phenomenal guy. He helped me with coaching, especially with rowing. His philosophy in coaching carried over to rowing. And obviously, he taught me so much in the beach patrol.”

Berman agreed the July reunion meant a lot to Paludi. “Without a doubt, the guys loved him,” he said. “He was a great coach and a great mentor. Frank Finnerty and Bob Garbutt did a really nice job.”

Garbutt had lived locally earlier in life but was working in Ridgefield, Bergen County, when Paludi called to ask him many years ago to return to South Jersey to be one of his assistant coaches at Spirit. They had known each other through the Ventnor Beach Patrol.

“He wasn’t just a coach to me. He was like a brother. Him and I were always together, always talking about things. He was a big part of our family,” Garbutt said. Paludi was godfather to Garbutt’s son Jeff Garbutt Sr., the head rowing coach at the University of Iowa.

Bob Garbutt and Paludi even got a truck and chopped and sold firewood together for a few years. “He never complained. He was a hard worker, he was a hard coach,” he said.

Paludi’s influence was felt throughout the local coaching community. Holy Spirit’s football stadium is named for the late Ed Byrnes, another well-accomplished Spartans coach who once worked under Paludi.

“He taught so many about coaching. Ed Byrnes ... he knew nothing about football until he was Lou’s freshman coach. Ed was a great guy, too,” Garbutt said.

Bob Coffey, a 1973 Spirit graduate and standout running back who went on to become the head coach of Mainland Regional from 1986-2015, is another who learned from Paludi.

At the July reunion, Coffey said, “Lou is great. He made football fun, and he gave you a reason every week to play hard. He made football simple. When I became a coach, I also wanted to make it fun. I always wanted there to be a reason that kids would look forward to practice.”

Paludi’s influence also continues to resonate with the Ventnor Beach Patrol. Bergman learned about lifeguarding from Paludi and joined his football coaching staff. “I was the (Holy Spirit) crew coach, and he asked me to come on the football staff (in 1967),” Bergman said at the reunion. “I learned a lot about coaching from him, things like being positive and encouraging. He was also a great motivator and made kids perform above their ability level. What he taught me helped me become a better crew coach.”

Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser is a 1971 Spirit graduate who was the team manager for Paludi for three years and has never forgotten the coach’s kindness.

“I was a poor kid, one of seven children, and Lou and some others bought me a suit jacket to wear in school,” Glasser said at the reunion. “You had to have a suit jacket. Lou is a great man. I learned a lot from Lou, and the football players treated me like one of them. I was 5-foot-2 and skinny.”

Garbutt visited his dear friend one last time about a week ago. Hospice care allowed Paludi to die at home, an appropriate setting for a longtime lifeguard and beach patrol chief.

“He could see the bay wherever he was,” Garbutt said.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Holy Spirit auditorium, Garbutt said.

Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.

