EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Holy Spirit High School football team wasted no time Friday in showing that its impressive season-opening performance five days earlier was no fluke.

The Spartans, coming off a 17-point win Sunday over Conwell-Egan Catholic of the Philadelphia suburbs, raced out to a five-touchdown halftime lead on their way to a 43-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township.

Their victory spoiled the home debut of Eagles coach Rob Davis.

The Spartans powered to a 35-0 halftime lead, which triggered a running clock. Fullback Jahcere Ward did most of the early work and completed Holy Spirit’s first two drives with touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards.

"We came in and we executed really well," Holy Spirit coach Andrew DiPasquale said. "We ran the ball well, we threw the ball well. Overall, it was just a good team effort. We played well tonight."

Ward, usually the only back lined up behind quarterback Ty Costabile, rushed for 97 yards on 15 carries, all in the first half.

"We had to execute all week, pound the rock, and then we opened up the passing game for the receivers," said Ward, a 16-year-old junior who is 5-10, 225 pounds. "That's what we did tonight."

Ward continued to move the ball, but Holy Spirit added three first-half TDs through the air. Costabile, a sophomore left-handed quarterback, passed 25 yards to Tahmir Jones, 66 yards to Ryan Mallen and 6 yards to Ty Mercado for scores. Mason Forte booted five PATs.

"’Pops' (Ward) opened up our whole entire passing game," said Costabile, 16. "He's a unit on the ground. When the O-line blocks like that, there's nothing really teams can do. When he runs, teams have to adjust to it. Once they adjust to the run, it's lights out on the passing game."

The running clock made the second half get over quickly. Holy Spirit substituted freely and marched for one final TD with under two minutes left. Freshman running back Jack Burns scored on a 3-yard run, and freshman Freddie Marczyk ran for the two-point conversion.

On Sunday, the Spartans defeated Conwell-Egan 24-7 at the Battle at the Beach, a three-day showcase event at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.

Holy Spirit will play St. Joseph Academy next Friday night in Absecon.

The Spartans' victory at EHT came one day after former coach Lou Paludi died. Paludi, who led the team from 1967-75, died Thursday, two days short of his 93rd birthday. Paludi guided the Spartans to five state championships and a 54-17-3 record.

The Eagles dropped to 0-2 and have yet to score. Davis coached Barnegat from 2006-20 and had a record of 82-69.

Holy Spirit beat EHT 35-14 last year as Ward rushed for 123 yards on 22 carries and three TDs. Spirit led 14-0 in the first quarter on runs of 10 and 6 yards by Ward. Mason Forte kicked five extra points.