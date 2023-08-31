The lights will be on at Cedar Creek High School for the first time Friday night.

The Pirates football team will play the first home night game in the program's history when they host Absegami 7 p.m. Friday.

This weekend also sees the renewal of one of the region’s top rivalries when Ocean City travels to Mainland Regional for a 6 p.m. Friday kickoff.

Those are just two of the contests that highlight this weekend’s schedule. Although it’s early in the season and school hasn’t officially begun, several games this weekend will have a big impact on playoff seedings.

What follows is a preview of this weekend’s games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

West Jersey Football League

Interconference

Pleasantville (0-1) at Penns Grove (0-1)

10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Pleasantville comes off a 14-6 loss to Ocean City. Greyhounds wide receiver Khalil Witherspoon caught four passes for 64 yards and TD. Penns Grove opened with a 33-22 loss to Burlington City.

Clayton (1-0) at Lower Cape May Regional (1-0)

6 p.m. Thursday

Lower quarterback Hunter Ray completed 10 of 16 passes for 164 yards and a TD, and ran nine times for 48 yards and a score as the Caper Tigers opened the season with a 44-6 win over Bridgeton. Clayton opened with a 34-12 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Lower has won two straight against Clayton.

Cumberland Regional (0-1) at Wildwood (0-0)

6 p.m. Thursday

Cumberland opened with a 40-0 loss to Middle Township. Wildwood comes off a 3-6 season. Warriors quarterback Junior Hans threw for 718 yards and five TDs and ran for six scores last season.

Hammonton (1-0) at Cherokee (1-0)

6 p.m. Thursday

This is one of the weekend’s most intriguing matchups. Hammonton is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee is No. 9. Blue Devils running back Kenny Smith ran for 143 yards and scored five TDs as Hammonton opened with a 35-0 win over St. John Vianney last Friday. Cherokee relied on a strong running game to beat Winslow Township 22-19 last Friday. Ryan Bender scored three TDs for Cherokee, and Murad Camfield rushed for 109 yards.

Atlantic City (1-0) at Clearview Regional (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City is No. 8 in the Elite 11. Sah’nye Degraffenreidt caught six passes for 143 yards and a TD as the Vikings beat Williamstown 28-7 last Friday. Clearview finished 1-8 last season.

Bridgeton (0-1) at Vineland (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton lost to Lower Cape May 44-6 last Friday. Vineland opened with a 19-11 loss to Oakcrest. Charles Clark ran for 95 yards and TD for Vineland.

St. Joseph Academy (0-1) at St. Augustine Prep (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

It’s always special when these parochial rivals meet. New coach Ron Dorsey leads St. Joe. Dorsey starred at Hammonton High School in 1995 and 1996 for coach Pete Lancetta, who now coaches St. Augustine. St. Joe lost to Carteret 42-12 in last week’s season opener. St. Augustine, No. 11 in the Elite 11, lost to Donovan Catholic 21-16 last Friday.

Middle Township (1-0) at Oakcrest (1-0)

5 p.m. Friday

This is The Press Game of the Week. The winner will get a boost toward a South Jersey Group II playoff spot.

Ocean City (1-0) at Mainland Regional (1-0)

6 pm. Friday

This is one of South Jersey’s biggest rivalries. The rivalry has been dubbed “the Battle for the Bridge,” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending districts of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield. Mainland leads the overall series 28-23. Stephen Ordille ran for 128 yards as No. 4 Mainland opened with a 26-7 win over Washington Township last Friday. Duke Guenther and Jon Moyer caught TD passes as Ocean City won its season opener 14-6 over Pleasantville.

Buena Regional (0-0) at Gloucester (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Buena comes off a 4-7 season. The Chiefs are young with just six players with varsity experience. Gloucester opened with a 17-14 loss to Schalick.

Holy Spirit (1-0) at Egg Harbor Township (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

First-year Egg Harbor Township coach Rob Davis makes his home debut. The Eagles lost their opener to Kingsway Regional 45-0 last Friday. Jahcere Ward ran for 111 yards and a TD as Spirit opened the season with a 24-7 win over Conwell-Egan (Pa.) last Sunday.

Absegami (1-0) at Cedar Creek (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

This is the first night home game in Cedar Creek history. Billy Smith threw four TD passes as the Pirates opened with an impressive 42-0 win over Matawan on Sunday. Absegami defensive lineman Gabe Wilkins made 13 tackles in the Braves' 26-14 win over Lacey Township last Friday. These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Cedar Creek leads the series 7-0.

Interleague

Irvington (0-1) vs. Millville (0-1), at Vineland’s Gittone Stadium

Noon Friday

This game was moved to Gittone Stadium because Millville’s renovated Wheaton Field is not yet ready. Millville is No. 2 in the Elite 11 but opened the season with a 14-7 loss to now top-ranked Toms River North. Irvington lost its opener to Camden Eastside 6-0. Irvington beat Millville 25-17 last season.

Shore Conference

Manchester Township (1-0) at Barnegat (0-1)

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Barnegat opened with a 7-6 loss to Monmouth Regional. Manchester won its opener 34-6 over North Plainfield. Barnegat has won four of the last five matchups between these schools.

Lacey Township (0-1) at Ocean Township (0-0)

7 p.m. Thursday

Lacey quarterback Nick Maertens threw for a TD and ran for a score in a season-opening 26-14 loss to Absegami. Ocean Township finished 8-1 last season.

Pinelands Regional (0-0) at Pt. Pleasant Beach (0-1)

7 p.m. Thursday

Pinelands finished 7-4 last season, including a 17-14 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach. Pt. Pleasant lost its opener to New Egypt 26-6 last Friday.

Central Regional (1-0) at Southern Regional (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern has won the last four games between these rivals, who played each other on Thanksgiving from 1968-83 and again from 2012-14. Central leads the overall series 26-23-1. The winner receives the Boyd-Emmert trophy, which is named after deceased coaches Joe Boyd of Central Regional and Ron Emmert of Southern Regional.