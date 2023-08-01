The Wildwood High School football team, trying to shake a recent losing tradition, was more competitive last year playing in a new division against teams of similar ability.

The Warriors were 3-6 in 2022 and return several good all-around athletes this year. Wildwood will again play in the West Jersey Football League's Horizon Division against the same opponents and looks to improve.

Wildwood was 3-2 in the division in 2022, beating Bishop Eustace 6-2, Lindenwold 32-12 and Riverside 24-20.

"The coaches have done a good job growing the program," Wildwood coach Ken Loomis said. "We expect 35 players, and we have a lot back. Most of our football players play basketball in the winter and track, baseball or golf in the spring, so they know what to do. We also have five or six freshmen and we're looking forward to seeing what they do.

"Our goal is to be .500. We want to build on last year and continue to grow and develop. Playing the same teams will build up the rivalries. They know our strengths and weaknesses and we know theirs. We'll go out and compete every week."

Wildwood will be led by quarterback-defensive back Junior Hans and wide receiver-defensive back Ryan Troiano, both seniors and returning Horizon Division All-Stars. Other senior leaders include Harley Buscham, a wide receiver/linebacker, James Wyers, a wide receiver/defensive back, and two-way lineman Niko Kalogeris.

Running backs include juniors Brian Ortiz and Thomas Rios, and both will play linebacker, too. Linemen Lance Lillo and Nate Wolf will also play both ways.

"Some of the schools, like Cumberland, Schalick and Gloucester Catholic, are bigger than us in numbers, but we'll continue to play hard and do what we can do to the best of our ability," Loomis said. "I think it shows that we've made a lot of progress. We graduated three, but we return a lot of our starters. We have a good core group of guys who have been around and have game experience. That will benefit us going into the season.

"We want to make sure we cut out mistakes and limit penalties. We want to be competitive week in and week out. We can't wait for the season."

The Warriors will run a spread formation with the running game as a key. They'll throw when given the opportunity.

Wildwood, with one of the smallest enrollments in the state, has had a numbers problem for several years. It broke a six-year winless streak by going 1-5 in 2020. The Warriors went 1-7 in 2021 but did better last fall with about 25 players. Now there are even more.

"It's great to have several players, awesome," Loomis said. "The coaches did a great job of recruiting in the hallways. We wanted the kids to not only come out, but to fall in love with the game of football."