Southern Regional High School coach Chuck Donohue Sr. considers himself lucky.

Entering his 50th season as a head football coach, Donohue just points to sustained health for him and his family and the support they give him as the biggest reasons he could remain the Rams' leader for so long.

“I have been able to do all the things that are necessary,” said Donohue, adding he still has the will to learn the game and “I still enjoy it. I enjoy the kids. I think they keep me young. I think studying the game and reading all the time and listening to clinics and stuff like that, I just really love the game. I am not going to cheat the kids by getting into a situation where I cannot put the time in or do the job right. I will certainly get out then. I will recognize that time.”

But that time isn’t now.

Last season, the Rams finished 4-5 and lost a South Jersey Group V quarterfinal. The offensive line was very young, and a lot of starters were sophomores or juniors. But many return this season, inlcuding seniors Nick Roesch, Nick Abt, Matt Nolan and junior Cayden Parkhill.

The offensive line will be one of the Rams’ strengths this season, Donohue said.

“We were outmatched with a couple opponents up front, and they learned a lot. We feel good about that side of the ball,” the longtime coach said.

That experience up front will assist running backs Justin Silva, DJ Halm and Mike Zecena. It will also help quarterback Caden Oravets have more time to find star tight end and leader Armando Sanchez and wide receivers Talon Plenge, Angel Sanchez and Cole Cramer, who also is a standout sprinter for the Rams and set the Ocean County record in the 100-meter run in April.

The kicking game should be another strength behind Keegan Foote, Donohue added.

“The expectations don’t change,” Donohue said. “We want to contend for a division title, and I think we can. I think we are in a tough division, but I think we can contend with it and make the state playoffs.”

The Rams were ”hit pretty hard by graduation” on the defensive end, Donohue said. Southern will be young on defense to start the season, and many positions were up for grabs when the preseason started. Armando Sanchez, the tight end, is a three-year starter who brings experience at defensive end to a young group. Zach O’Brien (defensive line) and Zecena and Evan Wyrsch (both linebackers) are also expected to be key players on defense.

“But we feel we have some young, fast athletic kids that will make us a good defensive team certainly by the end of the year,” Donohue said. “It’s going to be a little bit of a slow process with defense. It’s so hard today with the offenses you face with most teams being able to not just run the ball but throw it really well. That’s where we need to rebuild a little bit on defense, and it helps to have Armando back. He’s an outstanding player. He’s the real deal, that kid. He has great physical skills.”

The Rams will compete in the Shore Conference's Freedom Division with Howell, Jackson Memorial, Lacey Township, Marlboro and Middletown North. Southern opens with three straight home games (West Windsor-Plainsboro, Central Regional and Lacey Township) before going on the road against Middletown North, which finished 3-6 last season, and Toms River North, which finished 14-0 and captured the state and S.J. Group V titles.

“We are a big school, so we should be playing a good schedule. I’m not complaining,” said Donohue, who hopes the first three games being at home will boost momentum for the rest of the year. “That certainly helps us because you can get into a nice rhythm.”

Overall, Donohue said he is very excited for the season because “last season we took some beatings.” That was mainly because the Rams were young, but the team grew and is more experienced, he added. Despite only having about 11 seniors this season, returning multiple players who started as sophomores, which isn’t always the case for Group V schools, will be very beneficial, Donohue said.

“They got to experience the competition and know what it's like to play varsity football,” the coach said. “A lot had tough experiences to learn under. I think they carried that over to the weight room and how they trained all year. I’m excited to see them get out there.”