The Oakcrest High School football team is poised to take a step forward this season.

The Falcons finished 7-4 and lost to Rumson Fair-Haven 28-6 in the 2022 South Jersey Group II semifinal. This will be coach Mike Forest’s third season

“We’ve been building this program for awhile,” Forest said. “It’s year three, so we feel more confident, the kids feel more confident. We know what we have to do. We’re definitely not taking a step backwards. We’re improving. We got some transfers in and our guys got bigger and stronger.”

Oakcrest returns several standouts at the skill positions.

Senior quarterback Marcus Lee threw for 894 yards and five TDs last season. The Falcons have installed a new offense with multiple sets for this season.

“I think he’ll take a step forward,” Lee said. “He has a strong arm. He’s a smart kid. We just have to make sure he’s comfortable in what he’s doing. We believe in him.”

Sophomore running back Jaleel Williams rushed for 641 yards and eight TDs, while Zicri Forest, the head coach's son, emerged as one of the best wide receivers and defensive backs in Atlantic County last season. The junior caught 21 passes for 307 yards last season. He also made 23 tackles and intercepted two passes and returned a punt for a TD.

“We’re expecting him to make some big plays and step up into more of a leadership role,” Mike Forest said.

The Falcons will get a boost from senior wide receiver Nasir Mahmoud, a St. Joseph Academy transfer. Mahmoud, who has committed to William & Mary, caught 35 passes for 526 yards and four TDs last season.

“He’s definitely a spark,” Forest said. “He’s the type of receiver any team would like to have. He’s very fast, very explosive. We can’t wait to get him out on the field.”

Oakcrest is young on the offensive and defensive lines. Junior defensive end Sean Torres had seven sacks last season. Aiden Oldfield and Jaden Harvey should also contribute upfront.

The Falcons play in the West Jersey Football League's United Division with Absegami, Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Regional. Oakcrest will be playing on a remodeled home field this season. Artificial grass and new lights have been installed.

“That field had been the same since I played on it,” said Forest, a 1999 Oakcrest graduate. “When it rained, it got destroyed. It’s just cool to have something (new). It will definitely change the atmosphere, definitely in Mays Landing with the youth teams coming to use it. It will be good for the community, for sure. Our kids are excited about it.”

Forest said the Falcons need to maintain positive energy throughout the season.

“I always tell our guys seasons are full of adversity, ups and downs,” he said. “If we can maintain our level head and lead with mental toughness, I think the sky is the limit for us.”