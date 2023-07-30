Coach Humberto Ayala of the Millville High School football team describes the Thunderbolts as “humbly confident.”

Millville boasts an impressive resume.

The Thunderbolts have won two straight sectional titles.

They are the defending state Group IV champion.

They feature several players with college scholarship offers.

They begin this season ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

“The vibe’s been great,” Ayala said. “The unity and the understanding of what has to go into preparing for this upcoming season with us obviously having a target on our backs again. The guys are ready for the task at hand.”

Any discussion of the Thunderbolts begins with junior wide receiver and defensive back Lotzeir Brooks, who is one of the state’s top players with scholarship offers from numerous schools, including Alabama and Georgia.

“From last year at this time to this time now, he has matured drastically,” Ayala said. “He sees the light of his potential and talent. He sets the standard. I think you’re going to see even a different level of player, which is hard to say when he is what he is.”

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Ta’ron Haile has committed to Syracuse University.

“You’re going to see a massive season from him,” Ayala said. “I think he went under the radar (last season). There were opportunities that maybe he didn’t capitalize on. But his mentality and the way he came into the offseason, his level of intensity and his confidence level right now, I feel for people that have to guard him.”

Senior quarterback Jacob Zamot threw for 3,180 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. He led the Thunderbolts on late fourth quarter drives to beat Hammonton in the South Jersey Group IV final and Mainland Regional in the state Group IV semifinal.

“To have somebody with his knowledge, his poise, is great,” Ayala said. “But he’s really stepped it up as far as improvement in his mechanics. You’re going to see a better Zamot. He’s stronger. He’s faster. He’s throwing more effortless balls.”

Not to be forgotten is senior running back Naeem Sharp, who ran for 1,252 yards last season. Junior left tackle Darian Blachewicz allowed just one sack last season.

Marcus Offer, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound junior, has been one of South Jersey’s top linemen since he was a freshman.

“His ability to command that line and be a leader at the center spot is pivotal,” Ayala said. “He just has a motor. He doesn’t stop.”

Jayden Jones, a 6-2, 215-pound sophomore defensive end, also has attracted the attention of college coaches.

“He’s athletic. He’s fast. He’s long,” Ayala said. “He has a determined mindset, grit, to win every rep. His speed alone is going to be a problem off the edge.”

Senior defensive back Kyon Connors intercepted five passes last season. Ayala said Joseph Zamot, a junior linebacker and receiver and Jacob’s younger brother, is a player to watch this season.

“You may see a little brother-to-brother connection this season,” Ayala said.

Every game Millville plays this season will be one of the most scrutinized in the state. The Thunderbolts play in the West Jersey Football League's American Division with Cherokee, Lenape, St. Augustine Prep, Shawnee and Williamstown.

“We just have to continue to work every day,” Ayala said, “continue to get better, continue to put that time in and continue to buy into the same mentality we had last year — championship or bust.”