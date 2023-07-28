Another successful season appears to be on the horizon for the Middle Township High School football team.

Last fall, the Panthers overcame several injuries and still made their second consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in program history. Middle was a young team and will return many players this season, including 18 seniors (all starters on either offense or defense) to go with some talented newcomers and underclassmen. Middle only graduated one starter, so the expectation is to be competitive again.

“We have a lot of depth and experience back this year,” Middle coach Frank Riggitano said, “the most we have had in as long as I can remember. We are really excited about that. We had some depth last year, too, but we just got decimated by injuries very early in the season. And it took us a few weeks to jell and recover from that, but what the kids did was a really nice accomplishment. The kids came back really well and are excited about this year because everyone is back.”

Last season, Middle lost three important two-way players in the first two weeks. The Panthers lost their first two games before reeling off four straight wins en route to a 6-4 season. This season, the Panthers feature about 60 players (22 being freshman) in their program, the most in Riggitano’s 22 years as coach.

“Injuries are a part of the game, and you have to recover. We did a nice job of recovering last year, but we were just young in areas,” Riggitano said. “These kids are back this year. They are fresh. They look pretty good.”

One of the key returners is junior Remi Rodriquez, who rushed for a team-high 1,030 yards with six touchdowns in 2022. Middle’s offensive line, which features Maurice Matthews, Marco Salgado, Mike Camp, and Nikolas Cruz, will be an important unit for the Panthers, who will utilize Rodriquez and senior running back Jeremiah Jones, who missed the last two seasons.

Quarterbacks Mark Oliver, who threw for 845 yards and seven TDs, and Micah McAnney, who transferred from St. Augustine Prep, will have playing time behind center and will have standout wide receiver Michael Zarfati, whom Riggitano called one of the best receivers in the area. As a sophomore last year, Zarfati had 664 yards with six TDs. Oliver and McAnney will battle for the starting job, but both will at least play one position as “they are both really good athletes,” Riggitano said.

The defensive and offensive lines will be the strength of the team, as all the starters from last year return. The Panthers made the playoffs four times in the past 12 seasons but have not won, so that is on the list of things they want to accomplish this season.

“We are excited. All the pieces are in place,” said Riggitano, who wants to improve on rotating players as “we have enough depth now where we can get some of our guys who traditionally play both sides of the ball and keep them fresh so they can be fresh in those games that come down to the end.”

Middle should be very competitive in the West Jersey Football League's Patriot Division, which features Buena Regional, Clayton, Glassboro and Pleasantville, Riggitano added. The Panthers also will face two improving programs in Cumberland Regional and Oakcrest early in the season. The main obstacle is staying healthy, the coach said.

The aim is to win the division title and compete in the South Jersey Group II playoffs.

“We have a really tough schedule this year,” said Riggitano, who mentioned the Panthers will possibly play four or more playoff teams, including Wall Township. “We are looking forward to getting ready to battle. We are going to get tested.

“If we make the playoffs this year, and not that we didn’t before, but we will have to really earn it. I think the teams we are playing will make us more competitive. We wanted to make sure we gave our kids an opportunity to play the best of the best. Hopefully, that will make us better in crunch time in October. So, we are excited.