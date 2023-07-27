The Holy Spirit High School football team knows what it’s up against going forward.

This season and in the future Spirit probably will have to beat New Jersey perennial powers Red Bank Catholic and DePaul Catholic to win a state Non-Public B championship. The Spartans lost to DePaul Catholic 28-14 in the 2021 state semifinals and Red Bank Catholic 50-21 in last season's semifinals.

Spirit is embracing the challenge.

“DePaul and Red Bank aren’t going anywhere,” Spirit coach Andrew DiPasquale said. “There’s no avoiding them, and we love that. Two years ago against DePaul, we were up one going into the fourth quarter. Last year against Red Bank Catholic, we jumped out to a 14-0 lead. We just have to finish. The kids have the experience in games against those big-time schools.”

This fall should be a season of transition for Spirit, which will combine some talented veterans with a host of promising newcomers. Spirit plays in the West Jersey Football League's Continental Division with Clearview Regional, Kingsway Regional, Vineland and Washington Township.

“We lost some key kids, DiPasquale said, “but we have to find kids who will fulfill those roles and get the job done. There’s a lot of kids fighting to earn spots, and that will continue every day through the season as well.”

The strength of the Spartans' offense will be at running back. Jahcere Ward ran for 961 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. Christian Surles and Emir Hicks, both sophomores, should also contribute at running back.

“Three very good running backs who really could start anywhere in Atlantic County,” DiPasquale said.

Sophomore Ty Costabile and junior Franklin Hudak were competing for the starting quarterback position.

“Both of them are great kids who love football,” DiPasquale said. “They’re out there working on everything they can work on to get better. It’s a healthy competition. They’re not wishing that one does bad. They’re helping each other out.”

Senior wide receiver Tahmir Jones caught 15 passes for 224 yards last season, and junior Ryan Mallen should also contribute at receiver.

Junior linebackers Nick Medina (54.5 tackles) and Tommy Innocente (45 tackles) spark the defense.

“Innocente doesn’t look like a linebacker,” DiPasquale said. “The kid is just a wrecking ball. He’s your Holy Spirit typical linebacker — undersized, just plays hard. Medina is one of those kids who will do anything for the team. He’s stepped up and become a leader.”

Spirit is also strong in the secondary with returning cornerbacks Surles (20.5 tackles) and junior Khajuan Roseborough (20 tackles, two interceptions).

Junior kicker Mason Forte is one of South Jersey’s best, having made 43 of 50 extra points last season.

Spirit should also get a boost from St. Joseph Academy transfers senior defensive back/wide receiver Ty Mercado, senior lineman Dominic Daliz, senior defensive back/wide receiver Jaevien Swain and senior lineman Vincent Corona. Mercado is eligible to play immediately. Swain, Daliz and Corona might have to sit out the season’s first 30 days because of high school transfer rules.

DiPasquale said the Spartans need to mature quickly this fall, especially at quarterback and on the offensive line.

“We have to find some leadership,” he said. “We have kids who can fall into that role. They’re learning to accept the leadership role. We have to find kids to buy into what we’re doing.”