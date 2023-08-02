The word around the Hammonton High School football team this summer is anticipation.

“Let’s get started,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said.

The Blue Devils return several standouts from a team that finished 9-3, having lost to eventual state champion Millville in the South Jersey Group IV final. Hammonton plays in the West Jersey Football League's Memorial Division with Eastern Regional, Highland Regional, Rancocas Valley and Timber Creek.

Much of Hammonton’s optimism centers around junior Kenny Smith, who emerged as one of the state’s top running backs with 221 carries for 1,670 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

“It’s a blessing having him back,” Raso said. “You can start to see him becoming a little bit more mature in terms of his body from where he started out as a freshman. He puts a lot of time in the gym and working out in the offseason with speed and strength conditioning. Having him back with all the experience he’s had the past few years, he’s trying to take his game to the next level.”

Smith will run behind a veteran offensive line that features Christian Medina, Gabriel Ramirez, Mike Ryan, Ryland Smith and Camryn Broadnax.

“Experience, communication upfront,” Raso said of the benefits of returning veteran linemen. “Those guys in a lot of preseason stuff, just going through drills, were all on the same page. Spending that whole year together goes a long way. They understand what they want to get done.”

Medina, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior, is expected to be a force on offense and defense.

“He has intelligence for the game,” Raso said. “He picks things up rather quickly. He has great footwork. It’s just his explosiveness.”

Drew Craig, a junior transfer from Williamstown, should step in at quarterback. Craig threw for 1,544 yards and seven TDs last season.

“He does a lot in terms of being able to read a defense,” Raso said. “He’s got a nice arm. He’s fast enough where he’ll be able to pull the ball down, (and run to) get you a couple of first downs. He’s picked things up rather quickly. He’s definitely winning the locker room over, including the coaching staff, with his work ethic.”

Hammonton gained a transfer in Craig but lost one in sophomore wide receiver NaKeem Powell, who impressed as a freshman last season but is now at Winslow Township.

Justin Doughty, a 5-10, 175-pound senior, was one of South Jersey’s most versatile athletes last season, playing wide receiver, running back and cornerback.

“He has a great set of skills in terms of being able to catch the ball, being able to run,” Raso said.

Josh Camargo, a 5-10, 155-pound senior, should also contribute at running back and defensive back.

A pair of linebackers — Joey Gillen, Andrew Wehner and DeAndre Clemons — lead the defense. Wehner made 97 tackles, 12 for losses, with two sacks and two interceptions last season.

“All three are explosive, physical players,” Raso said.

Hammonton is part of a talented Group IV playoff group that features S.J. powers Millville, Mainland Regional and Winslow Township.

“Group IV is definitely going to be loaded,” Raso said. “We have our work cut out for us. The goal is always the same — to be playing in the postseason.

“For us to be able to do that, we have to take care of the football, not turn the football over and get turnovers. I would like to say we’re going to try to be a little more balanced (between running and passing). It’s never going to be 50/50. But we’d like to throw the ball a little bit more successfully.”

The Blue Devils won't play their first home game until Sept. 14. They open the season against St. John Vianney on the neutral field of Ocean City followed by two road games.