The third annual Battle at the Beach will once again feature some of the state and country’s top high school football teams.
The event will be held Friday-Sunday at Ocean City High School.
The 7 p.m. Saturday game between IMG Academy of Florida and St. Joseph Prep of PA. will be televised on ESPN2
Tickets coast $12 and can be purchased at the following links:
For Friday: https://gofan.co/event/837424?schoolId=NJ86336
For Saturday: https://gofan.co/event/837428?schoolId=NJ86336
For Sunday: https://gofan.co/event/837432?schoolId=NJ86336
People are also reading…
The schedule:
Friday
10 a.m. - Mainland Regional vs. Washington Township
1 p.m. - Hammonton vs. St. John Vianney
4 p.m. - Millville vs. Toms River North
7 p.m. - Ocean City vs. Pleasantville
Saturday
9:30 a.m. - West Deptford vs. Hightstown
12:15 p.m. - Paul VI vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
3 p.m. - Rancocas Valley vs. Union
7 p.m. - IMG Academy of Florida vs. St. Joseph Prep of PA.
Sunday
10 a.m. - Collingswood vs. Maple Shade
1 p.m. - Cedar Creek vs. Matawan
4 p.m. - Holy Spirit vs. Conwell Egan, PA.
7 p.m. - Timber Creek vs. Highland Regional
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.