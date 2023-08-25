OCEAN CITY — Kenny Smith scored five TDs in the season opener for the Hammonton High School football team Friday afternoon.
Where does the junior running back go from here?
“Hopefully, only up from here,” he said with a smile. “We set the bar high, and hopefully I can hold myself to that standard.”
Smith’s performance propelled the Blue Devils to a 35-0 win over St. John Vianney in a Battle at the Beach showcase game. Hammonton is ranked No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11.
Smith carried 17 times for 142 yards and four TDs. He also caught a 58-yard TD pass from Drew Craig. Smith had TD runs of 5, 21, 2 and 59 yards.
“I showed how versatile I am,” he said. “I can punch one in from the goal line. I can break one free. I can catch a pass. Anything that’s a part of the game, I can do.”
The third annual Battle at the Beach showcase event is one of the highlights of the season’s opening weekend. It continues Saturday and Sunday, again featuring several of the state’s top teams.
PHOTOS Mainland beats Washington Township in Battle by the Beach
Mainland Regional’s Stephen Ordille (17) celebrates with Rocco DeBiaso (21) after scoring a TD in their season-opening win over Washington Township on Friday. The action kicked off at 10 a.m., making it the first high school game of the season in New Jersey.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #10 Cohen Cook holds onto the ball after the snap for a second or two looking for a receiver before punting the ball away on a fourth down during a game with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #58 Matt Muits scrambles for a loose ball during a match with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #10 Cohen Cookon runs the ball looking for a hole in the defense during a game with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Cohen Cook plows ahead for Mainland Regional. Cohen scored a TD in the victory.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #17 Stephen Ordille finds a hole in the Washington Township defense that leads all the way to the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #17 Stephen Ordille finds a hole in the Washington Township defense that leads all the way to the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #7 Hunter Watson stops Washington Township player #1 Jared Dzierzgowski around the line of scrimage.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Jake Blum receives a hand off from Mustangs quarterback John Franchini.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional quarterback #13 John Franchini receives the snap as the rain begins to pour down during a game with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Fans packed the Carey Stadium stands for Mainland Regional's season-opening game against Washington Township on a sometimes rainy Friday morning in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
St. John Vianney;0 0 0 0—0
H — Smith 5 run (Kovacs kick)
H — Smith 58 pass from Craig (Kovacs kick)
H — Smith 21 run (Kovacs kick)
H — Smith 2 run (Kovacs kick)
H — Smith 59 run (Kovacs kick)
Contact: 609-272-7209, MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
