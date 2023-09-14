The Hammonton High School football team survived a late rally from Eastern Regional to win 17-14 on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-1, and Eastern fell to 1-3.
Late in the first quarter, Kenny Smith jumped in front of a short Eastern pass, picked it off and returned it 75 yards for the score to make it 7-0. Quarterback Drew Craig extended the Blue Devils' lead with a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Eastern pulled to within 14-7, but Gavin Kovacs' 18-yard-field goal kept it a two-score game for the Blue Devils with 1 minutes, 9 seconds left in regulation.
The field goal proved key, because Eastern's Sean Fitzpatrick returned the ensuing kick off 82 yards for the TD to make it 17-14 with 52 seconds left. Eastern attempted the onside kick, but Hammonton was able to recover and run out the clock.
Eastern 0 0 0 14 — 14
Hammonton 7 0 7 3 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
H -- Smith 75 interception return (Kovacs kick)
THIRD QUARTER
H -- Craig 6 run (Kovacs kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E -- Masino 1 run (kick)
H -- Kovacs 18 field goal
E -- Fitzpatrick 82 kick return
