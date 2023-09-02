EGG HARBOR CITY — For those who enjoy offense, Cedar Creek High School was the place to be Friday night.

Billy Smith passed for 175 yards with three touchdowns, and Aamir Dunbar rushed for 201 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates to a wild 50-48 victory over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League interdivision football game.

The Pirates (2-0) led 38-35 at halftime. Cedar Creek received the second-half kickoff but fumbled and the Braves (1-1) recovered. The turnover led to Absegami’s Shamir Harper’s 15-yard TD from QB Kendall Armstrong IV to take a 42-38 lead. Armstrong finished with 232 passing yards and five TD passes.

Cedar Creek never stopped attacking.

“Our kids showed resilience and fight,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “Anytime you go toe-to- toe with an in-district school and with kids that know each other, there will be some back-and-forth. I think all game was just that. I’m really proud of the way my kids fought and I ‘m really proud of how they responded when things weren’t going their way. Offensively, we did some great things.”

Alim Parks caught a 15-yard pass from Smith to give the Pirates a 44-42 lead. But Absegami quickly responded on the first play from scrimmage on the next drive with Donald Johnson’s 62-yard TD run to give the Braves a 48-44 lead. Parks finished with 115 yards.

With 3 minutes, 44 seconds left, Cedar Creek’s Jamal McClellan had a 6-yard TD to cap the scoring. Dunbar had 80 rushing yards on that drive. The Pirates' defense stepped up on the ensuing drive, forcing a crucial three-and-out.

“The defense made those plays when they had to make them,” Melody said. “We have corrections we need to make on the defensive side of the ball, but when we needed them they made the plays. And that’s what this team is all about. We are going to play complimentary football moving forward, but tonight the offense had to carry the load and they did a great job.”

Dunbar got the first down that allowed the Pirates to take two QB kneels.

“My boys up front, they put the work in for me,” he said. “They are the reason I got there. They are the reason we won this game. We put it on for the team. It was a great game. It was a high-scoring game. It was a tough battle. Absegami is a great team. We love the competition.

Smith agreed.

“I give a lot of credit to the guys up front. I can’t do it without them,” said Smith, who also had a rushing TD. “It’s a team. Offensively, we just stepped up.”

It was the first home night game in Cedar Creek history. The school just installed the lights this summer. Both bleachers were packed, and the atmosphere was electric. Melody said Friday was one of the loudest games he's been a part of at Cedar Creek and that the community “gave them a push.”

The players also enjoyed it.

“I haven’t been under the lights (for a home game) since my eighth grade year. It was great,” Smith said.

Added Dunbar, “It was really cool. It was a great experience.”

Seventy-three points — 73! — were scored in the first half.

Absegami went three-and-out on its first two drives, while the Pirates scored. Dunbar rushed for a 3-yard TD to make it 6-0, and Smith’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Gyan King extended the lead to 12-0. Armstrong then threw a 4-yard TD pass to Zach Parmer to make the score 12- 7. CJ McAfee returned the ensuing kick about 81 yards to make the score 18-7. Parmer had 77 receiving yards.

Armstrong threw a 23-yard TD pass to Johnson on fourth-and-10. McAfee had another big return on the ensuing kickoff, which set up Smith’s 13-yard TD run to give the Pirates a 24-14 lead. Absegami’s Richard Gibson then had a 9-yard rushing score to make the score 24-21. Gibson finished with 107 rushing yards and two TDs.

“On the sideline, I just got the offensive line and the offense together, and we just knew we would finish on the next drive, and that’s what we did,” Smith said about having to respond often during the back-and-forth game Friday.

“We definitely have to get better on defense, but I think overall as a team, we did a good job today just being composed against one of our biggest rival teams and having a bunch of people out here. But overall, it was a great game.”

Parks caught a 30-yard pass in the end zone from Smith to make it 31-21, but then Armstrong threw a 37-yard TD pass to Parmer to cut the Braves' deficit to 31-28. Cedar Creek scored in three plays, a 9-yard TD run by Gibson to extend the Pirates lead to 38-28. Absegami then put together a 10-play, 60-yard drive to end the first half. With 8.9 seconds left, Robinson caught a 13-yard TD pass from Armstrong to cut the deficit to 38-35.

“You have to stay level-headed. I tell my kids never get too high or never get too low,” Melody said. “We stayed level-headed. We couldn’t put our heads in the ground and just take it. We just stayed grounded and were able to figure it out.”

Absegami;7 28 13 0 — 48

Cedar Creek;18 20 6 6 — 50

FIRST QUARTER

CC — Dunbar 3 run

CC — King 30 pass from Smith (run failed)

A — Parmer 4 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

CC — McAfee 80 kick return (run failed)

SECOND QUARTER

A — Johnson 23 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

CC — Smith 7 run (pass failed)

A — Gibson 9 run (DeGennero kick)

CC — Parks 30 pass from Smith (Benjamin kick)

A — Parmer 37 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

CC — Dunbar 9 run (Benjamin kick)

A — Robinson 13 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

THIRD QUARTER

A — Harper 15 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

CC — Parks 15 pass from Smith (kick failed)

A — Johnson 62 run (pass failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

CC— McClellan 6 run (pass failed)

