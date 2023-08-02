VINELAND — Jose Guzman and Ron Dorsey consider each other family.

Guzman and Dorsey competed together on the Hammonton High School football team, winning consecutive South Jersey Group II championships in 1993 and 1994 under then-Blue Devils coach Pete Lancetta, who is now the St. Augustine Prep coach. Guzman, who played at The College of New Jersey, and Dorsey, who played at Montclair State, competed against each other in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

More than three decades later, their friendship is stronger than ever, which was evident during the 7-on-7 drills their teams did together Tuesday night.

Guzman took over the Vineland High School program in June after Dan Russo stepped down. Dorsey became the St. Joseph Academy leader in November 2022, replacing the legendary Paul Sacco. With that, Guzman and Dorsey are both embarking on similar journeys as first-year coaches on young, rebuilding teams.

“Even when it comes down to our families, we are very close-knit and always at each other’s houses,” Guzman said. “We have just a lot of beautiful overlaps. With the overlaps that have taken place up to this point in our lives, it has been pretty cool. It has been a nice ride with him, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

As an only child, Dorsey called his cousin Jason Dorsey and Hammonton teammates Paul Torres and Guzman brothers. Dorsey said he doesn't know where he'd be in life without the three. Dorsey and Guzman were assistants before taking head coach positions. And the fact they did it the same year is special, Dorsey said.

“It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” said Dorsey, who noted when Guzman was hired last month the two went out to breakfast to celebrate and “we sat down and talked and said to each other, ‘Look where we are right now. After all these years of coaching and volunteering, we are two head coaches from Hammonton.’

“Two guys who graduated from Hammonton and have the opportunity to come to be head coaches, you cannot ask for anything more. And, to do it with your brother, it’s the best thing in the world.”

Guzman agreed.

“Our stories, it’s unbelievable we are put into that predicament together where we have to take and actually rebuild the program, or at least take a program from where it’s been and keep it flourishing, it’s just neat to see the outcome,” Guzman said. “We don’t know other than we are putting our heart and soul into it every day.”

That showed Tuesday.

Guzman and Dorsey brought their teams together for a mini camp at Gittone Stadium, home of the Fighting Clan. Vineland and St. Joseph split the field in half. One side had three 7-on-7 games that featured the team’s skill positions. The other was multiple drills for the offensive and defensive linemen.

“We have always been about the kids. It doesn’t matter what community we enter, we are about the kids,” Guzman said. “It shows in our nature. It shows in our history. We want to spread this positivity throughout the community of not only Vineland but, of course, Hammonton, as well.”

Tuesday's session was almost like an NFL joint practice. Both Vineland and St. Joseph helped each other get ready for the season and, by practicing with each other, highlighted strengths as well as areas that need to be improved before the season starts.

Teams across the state will start official practices with pads next Wednesday and begin scrimmages Aug. 16. For now, most teams are preparing by hitting the weight room and participating in smaller drills as the season inches closer.

Dorsey anticipates this mini camp will be an annual event.

“We wanted to get together because we know each other and we knew coming out here on a 7-on-7 we would just make each other better,” said Dorsey, who is also the Wildcats' assistant softball coach. “(Guzman) has a young team. We have a young team. And the more reps and the more things you see live will only be the best for our teams.”

Guzman called Tuesday “all about coaching up the kids.”

He said it was important for the players to witness the “camaraderie between coaches. ... with all these positive men here helping them to believe in themselves and hopefully making them better men in society in the long run."

Excitement among coaches, players

Vineland’s Tyrell Powell and St. Joseph’s Jordan Palmer said they are enjoying their new coaches. Vineland is working to achieve higher intensity at practice, said Powell, a senior cornerback and wide receiver who received a Press honorable mention in 2022.

"It's still good," he said. "We have been working really hard."

Palmer is expected to be one of the Wildcats' key players.

"It's a little bit of a change, but I'm excited for the season," said Palmer, a two-way sophomore lineman. "Coach Dorsey is a good coach, so I think our season will be good. We have been working hard all season."

Most of Vineland's assistant coaches returned.

"We did a couple 7-on-7s before, but this one is good competition," Powell said. "I'm feeling good (about this season). We are young, but we have a couple key good pieces returning, so we should be good. We have a bond with our staff already."

With the pads coming on next week and the season just three weeks away, the excitement is growing.

"We get to show off all our hard work soon," Palmer said.

Guzman and Dorsey are also excited.

"Everything looks nice without pads, but once you get the pads on you start to see that finished product, and I am sure that's what coach Dorsey is looking for, too," Guzman said.

Cross-city rivals

Dorsey, a former Hammonton player, now coaches the team that was the Blue Devils' main rival for years. Even though he has traded in his blue for red, he said he "has nothing but respect" for the staff and players at Hammonton.

"I think they do great things for that program," Dorsey said.

Dorsey wasn't shy to admit he still roots for Hammonton.

"That's my old high school. I still want them to be successful," he said. "But now, I'm the head coach over here, and I want us to be successful. I'm happy with the direction our program is going."