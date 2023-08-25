Absegami 26, Lacey Township 14
Archbishop Spalding, Md. 28, Don Bosco Prep 14
Baylor, Tenn. 42, Seton Hall Prep 7
Bergen Catholic 24, Red Bank Catholic 6
Brick Memorial 19, Toms River East 0
Brick Memorial 51, Allentown 25
Burlington City 33, Penns Grove 22
Carteret 42, St. Joseph-Hammonton 12
Central Regional 36, Hamilton West 12
Donovan Catholic 21, St. Augustine 16
Eastern 27, Cherry Hill West 21
Eastside Paterson 35, Snyder 6
Haddonfield 24, West Essex 10
Hammonton 35, St. John Vianney 0
Hillsborough 29, South Brunswick 8
Hopatcong 21, Elmwood Park, Ill. 13
Hunterdon Central 44, North Hunterdon 7
Kingsway 45, Egg Harbor Township 0
Lower Cape May Regional 44, Bridgeton 6
Mainland Regional 26, Washington Township 7
Manasquan 14, Shore Regional 7
Manchester 34, North Plainfield 6
Middletown North 45, Freehold Township 21
New Egypt 26, Point Pleasant Beach 6
New Providence 14, Governor Livingston 7
Northern Highlands 35, Willingboro 26
Ocean City 14, Pleasantville 6
Paramus 10, Hackettstown 0
Passaic Tech 13, Lenape 0
Rumson-Fair Haven 24, Middletown South 6
Sayreville 42, Colonia 21
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 25, Monroe 0
Shawnee 48, Northern Burlington 21
Somerville 41, Voorhees 7
Southern 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro 13
Spotswood 14, Bordentown 0
Sussex Tech 28, Parsippany 27
Toms River North 14, Millville 7
Triton 19, Cherry Hill East 14
Warren Hills 21, Vernon 14
Watchung Hills 37, Bayonne 8
West Milford 37, Nutley 0
West Morris 21, Mendham 10
Westwood 44, South Plainfield 12
Wood-Ridge 26, Wallkill Valley 14
Woodbridge Academy 28, Old Bridge 13
PHOTOS Mainland beats Washington Township in Battle by the Beach
Mainland Regional’s Stephen Ordille (17) celebrates with Rocco DeBiaso (21) after scoring a TD in their season-opening win over Washington Township on Friday. The action kicked off at 10 a.m., making it the first high school game of the season in New Jersey.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #10 Cohen Cook holds onto the ball after the snap for a second or two looking for a receiver before punting the ball away on a fourth down during a game with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #58 Matt Muits scrambles for a loose ball during a match with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #10 Cohen Cookon runs the ball looking for a hole in the defense during a game with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Cohen Cook plows ahead for Mainland Regional. Cohen scored a TD in the victory.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #17 Stephen Ordille finds a hole in the Washington Township defense that leads all the way to the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #17 Stephen Ordille finds a hole in the Washington Township defense that leads all the way to the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional player #7 Hunter Watson stops Washington Township player #1 Jared Dzierzgowski around the line of scrimage.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Jake Blum receives a hand off from Mustangs quarterback John Franchini.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 25, 2023, at the Battle at the Beach football tournament held in Ocean City, Mainland Regional quarterback #13 John Franchini receives the snap as the rain begins to pour down during a game with Washington Township.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Fans packed the Carey Stadium stands for Mainland Regional's season-opening game against Washington Township on a sometimes rainy Friday morning in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
