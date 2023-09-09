Atlantic City 50, Absegami 13
Barringer 34, Dickinson 12
Bayonne 34, Orange 21
Becton 30, Lodi 7
Bernards 42, South River 7
Bordentown 28, Maple Shade 12
Brick Memorial 49, Barnegat 14
Butler 42, Wallington 0
Caldwell 33, Pequannock 0
Camden 56, Sterling 6
Camden Catholic 14, West Deptford 2
Camden Eastside 14, Pennsauken 6, 3OT
Carteret 40, South Plainfield 7
Cedar Creek 33, Ocean City 25
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 61, Bergen Catholic 21
Clearview Regional 17, Vineland 13
Clifton 28, Ridgewood 21
Collingswood 19, Gateway 14
Colonia 49, Iselin Kennedy 6
Cumberland Regional 6, Pitman 0
Delaware Valley Regional 28, Voorhees 7
Delran 21, Burlington Township 14
Dover 31, Bergen Tech 0
Dunellen 50, Highland Park 44
Egg Harbor 50, Bridgeton 23
Fair Lawn 13, Indian Hills 9
Florence 22, Cherry Hill East 6
Fort Lee 49, Hopatcong 6
Freehold Township 20, Matawan 18
Governor Livingston 2, North Plainfield 0
Hackensack 43, Paterson Kennedy 0
Hammonton 26, Highland 12
Hasbrouck Heights 56, Saddle Brook 0
Hillsborough 29, Bridgewater-Raritan 21
Holy Cross 36, Palmyra 8
Holy Spirit 42, St. Joseph-Hammonton 8
Hunterdon Central 21, Elizabeth 14
Immaculata 45, Newark Central 0
Jackson Liberty 27, Keansburg 16
Jackson Memorial 21, Lacey 0
Jefferson 14, Morris Hills 13
Johnson 34, Bound Brook 10
Lakeland 20, Ramsey 7
Lower Cape May Regional 28, Pennsville Memorial 7
Lyndhurst 35, New Milford 0
Mahwah 53, Tenafly 7
Mainland Regional 32, Oakcrest 0
Manalapan 33, Long Branch 6
Manchester 41, Point Pleasant Beach 13
Marlboro 31, Southern 0
Memorial 35, Kearny 7
Middle Township 24, Glassboro 22
Middlesex 34, Manville 0
Middletown North 14, Howell 12
Middletown South 35, Wall 29
Millville 26, Williamstown 12
Monroe 21, East Brunswick 20
Montgomery 23, Plainfield 14
Montville 24, Mendham 7
Mount Olive 28, West Morris 7
Mountain Lakes 39, Morris Catholic 0
New Providence 24, Roselle 14
Newark East Side 69, Ferris 12
North Brunswick 23, Edison 16
Ocean Township 29, Asbury Park 12
Old Tappan 28, Northern Highlands 7
Park Ridge 38, Wood-Ridge 0
Parsippany 14, Whippany Park 13
Pascack Hills 23, Teaneck 22
Passaic Tech 55, Passaic 7
Paul VI 35, Cherry Hill West 0
Penn Charter, Pa. 24, Peddie 6
Perth Amboy 26, J.P. Stevens 0
Phillipsburg 21, Ridge 14
Pinelands Regional 19, Neptune 0
Piscataway 20, Franklin 12
Pleasantville 35, Salem 6
Pompton Lakes 24, North Arlington 14
Pope John XXIII 47, Paramus Catholic 40
Rahway 13, Lincoln 12
Ramapo 41, Wayne Hills 0
Rancocas Valley 8, Eastern 0
Raritan 16, Red Bank Regional 7
Riverside 59, Lindenwold 0
Robbinsville 20, Hightstown 9
Roselle Park 27, Jonathan Dayton 7
Roxbury 34, Randolph 0
Rutherford 28, Glen Rock 7
Sayreville 55, New Brunswick 0
Schalick 25, Wildwood 0
Seneca 40, Triton 0
Shawnee 27, Lenape 23
South Brunswick 44, Old Bridge 38
St. Augustine 3, Cherokee 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0
Summit 46, Cranford 13
Timber Creek 16, Willingboro 14
Toms River East 35, Central Regional 22
Toms River North 42, Rumson-Fair Haven 21
Tottenville, N.Y. 21, Wayne Valley 7
Union 31, Westfield 7
Union City 40, Livingston 0
Waldwick 41, Secaucus 19
Warren Hills 27, Chatham 7
Washington Township 52, Kingsway 23
Watchung Hills 49, North Hunterdon 6
Weehawken 32, Manchester Regional 25
Weequahic 42, Verona 0
West Essex 21, Passaic Valley 3
West Orange 41, Bloomfield 0
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 35, Lawrence 22
Winslow 28, Delsea 13
Woodbridge 20, Linden 19
