Barringer 19, Paterson Kennedy 0
Becton 21, Secaucus 12
Bishop Eustace Prep 13, Wildwood 7
Bordentown 33, Pemberton 7
Bound Brook 35, South River 13
Brearley 16, Roselle Park 8
Brick Memorial 21, Barnegat 13
Camden 39, West Deptford 7
Cardinal Hayes, N.Y. 40, Pope John XXIII 34
Cedar Grove 35, Boonton 0
Chatham 35, Morris Hills 7
Cinnaminson 6, Burlington City 2
Delsea 35, Ocean City 14
Donovan Catholic 21, Toms River North 7
Dover 55, Hopatcong 16
Dunellen 44, Belvidere 25
Eastside Paterson 12, Clifton 10
Gloucester Catholic 54, Lindenwold 6
Gloucester City 43, Audubon 6
Hackensack 28, Belleville 6
Haddon Heights 43, Sterling 0
Hawthorne 20, Pompton Lakes 14
Highland 15, Clearview Regional 8
Jackson Memorial 34, Middletown North 17
Kearny 43, Ferris 8
Kingsway 38, Vineland 15
Lacey 14, Southern 10
Lakewood 22, Point Pleasant Beach 14
Lenape Valley 22, Hackettstown 20
Linden 28, Colonia 20
Long Branch 33, Raritan 16
Lower Cape May Regional 40, Cumberland Regional 0
Mainland Regional 47, Atlantic City 18
Manasquan 21, St. John Vianney 12
Manchester 45, Keansburg 7
Maple Shade 18, New Egypt 0
Middle Township 45, Clayton 16
Millville 21, St. Augustine 7
Monmouth 20, Neptune 8
Montgomery 27, Somerville 21
Newton 14, Wallkill Valley 0
North Warren 28, Parsippany 14
Northern Burlington 27, Cherry Hill West 20
Nottingham 12, Trenton Central 7
Oakcrest 53, Bridgeton 0
Orange 40, West Side 0
Passaic Valley 21, Lakeland 0
Pennsauken 13, Burlington Township 0
Pennsville Memorial 23, Gateway 7
Perth Amboy 35, Iselin Kennedy 7
Pinelands Regional 28, Central Regional 12
Pitman 41, Buena Regional 0
Pleasantville 20, Glassboro 14
Ramsey 33, Bergenfield 21
Randolph 42, East Orange 35
Red Bank Catholic 46, Wall 0
Rutherford 47, Garfield 35
Schalick 42, Riverside 18
Shabazz 48, Hoboken 0
South Hunterdon 12, Middlesex 7
St. Joseph's Prep, Pa. 28, Don Bosco Prep 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Summit 20
Timber Creek 21, Rancocas Valley 18
Toms River South 21, Toms River East 14
Union City 21, Montclair 13
Vernon 44, Jefferson 7
Weequahic 63, Snyder 0
West Milford 29, High Point 6
Wood-Ridge 38, Wallington 7
Woodstown 49, Deptford 7
