A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Local teams in bold.
1. Millville: 4 p.m. Friday vs Toms River North at Ocean City
2. Toms River North: 4 p.m. Friday vs. Millville at Ocean City
3. Delsea Regional: Idle
4. Mainland Regional: 10 a.m. Friday vs. Washington Township at Ocean City
5. Hammonton: 1 p.m. Friday vs. St. John Vianney at Ocean City
6. Winslow Township: 6 p.m. Friday at Cherokee
7. Camden: Saturday at Lake Taylor of Virginia.
8. St. Augustine Prep: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Donovan Catholic
9. Donovan Catholic: 6:30 p.m. Friday vs. St. Augustine Prep
10. Shawnee: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Northern Burlington
11. Atlantic City: 7 p.m. Friday at Williamstown
