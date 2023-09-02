VINELAND — Millville High School junior linebacker Joseph Zamot is easy to overlook.

Older brother Jacob is the Thunderbolts' quarterback. Jacob and the rest of the offense get plenty of headlines.

But Saturday, it was Joseph and the rest of the underappreciated Millville defense that moved front and center.

Joseph returned a fumble 11 yards for a TD, and Lotzeir Brooks returned an interception 70 yards for another score as the Thunderbolts beat North Jersey power Irvington 34-0 at Vineland’s Gittone Stadium. Millville (1-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

“I don’t like attention a lot,” Joseph said to who gets the headlines, “but it feels great to get it. I kind of like not getting attention. I just come out here and show everybody what we’re about. We just had to be dominant.”

Millville held Irvington to 58 yards of offense. The Thunderbolts featured defensive standouts all over the field. Senior defensive end Tayshun Newman forced two fumbles. Defensive backs Kyon Conyers and Jaden Everett each intercepted a pass. Joseph Zamot, Shakeim Sapp and Jayden Jones sacked the Irvington quarterback. Senior linebacker Acear Cornish made two tackles for losses.

“We just had to get 11 hats to the ball consistently,” Newman said. “That’s what we preach in practice.”

Saturday’s game was one of the more interesting contests of the weekend. Millville, the defending state Group IV champion, opened with a 14-7 loss to defending state Group V champion Toms River North last week. Millville also lost to Irvington 25-17 last year. Saturday's win restored the Thunderbolts' luster.

“This game was (circled) on our schedule,” coach Humberto Ayala said. "We were ready for it.”

The game was played under sunny skies at Gittone Stadium because Millville's renovated Wheaton Field is not yet ready to host a game.

The Millville defense dominated from the start. Newman’s forced fumbles turned the game in Millville’s favor in the second quarter. Zamot recovered Newman's first strip sack and ran for the TD to give Millville a 19-0 lead with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

“It was great,” Zamot said. “My man Tayshun Newman got the strip fumble, and I just came and picked it up and scored. I had to celebrate with my teammates.”

With about 30 seconds left in the first half, Irvington ran a play rather than take a knee to run out the clock. Newman forced another fumble, and defensive lineman Darian Blachiewicz recovered the ball at the Blue Knights' 15.

On the next play, Jacob Zamot found Brooks open in the back of the end zone to put Millville up 27-0, a lead they took into halftime.

Ayala said the Thunderbolts' defense should be a force all season.

Meanwhile, Millville’s offense is still searching for some consistency. Junior running back Demere White rushed 13 times for 97 yards.

“Our defense right now is our strength,” Ayala said. “Defense is always going to be ahead of your offense. Our offense is going to gain ground. We’ll be fine as long as our defense continues to do that because defense wins championships.”

Irvington 0 0 0 0 - 0

Millville 7 20 7 0 - 34

FIRST QUARTER

M - Wallace 3 run (Lewis kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M - White 41 run (kick missed)

M - Jo. Zamot 11 fumble return (kick missed)

M - Brooks 15 pass from Ja. Zamot (Jo. Zamot from Ja. Zamot)

THIRD QUARTER

M - Brooks 70 int return (Lewis kick)

