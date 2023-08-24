The Mainland Regional High School football team won the Central Jersey Group IV championship last season.

Millville won the state Group IV championship and its second straight sectional title.

Mainland and Millville were escorted back to their respective towns by police and firetrucks with sirens blaring after big wins. They were feted at banquets, parades and board of education meetings.

Now comes the hard part: doing it all over again.

“You have to make sure the past is the past,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said. “It was a great venture, a great journey. But every year presents its new challenges, and this year our challenge is to be even better than last year.”

Repeating as a champion is one of the most difficult accomplishments in all of sports.

Teams need the same breaks they got in the previous season. Players have to fight the tendency to feel satisfied and continue to improve. Overconfidence is a danger. A new edition or the graduation of a key player can change team chemistry.

Of the 20 public school sectional champions, only six were repeat winners last season.

When it comes to defending a championship, no coach in New Jersey history has had as much success as former St. Joseph Academy coach Paul Sacco.

Under Sacco, the Wildcats won eight straight state titles from 1999-2006 and seven straight between 2009-15.

Sacco said he went into each offseason thinking about what he and his coaching staff needed to do to improve the program.

“What could we do to give our kids that edge?” Sacco said. “The weight room was a big thing. You have to stay ahead of the game. For me, it was pretty much just trying to outwork everybody.”

Sacco had the Wildcats list their academic and athletic goals after each season.

“The first day back in the weight room as a team, I told them, ‘You have to win every day,’” Sacco said. “You have to win today in the weight room, and when you come back tomorrow, you have to win that day.”

Greater expectations

Defending champions often come under more scrutiny. There is pressure — and expectations. Opponents want to make a name for themselves at a defending champion’s expense.

“Sometimes you can go unnoticed climbing to the top,” Ayala said. “But once you’re on top, everybody’s eyes are on you.”

Mainland coach Chuck Smith said defending champions must stay grounded in reality.

“You have to make sure that the kids keep it real,” he said. “That their heads don’t get too big. You can’t think that you were champs the year before and it’s going to be easy this year. It actually gets harder.”

Mainland’s theme when it began summer workouts was “last year was last year.”

“It was great, it was awesome,” Smith said, “but it’s over with. Turn the page and move on to this year.”

Smith said the Mustangs had stayed focused on the future leading into the season.

“I don’t hear anybody talking (about last year),” he said. “Our heads aren’t too big. Our chest isn’t all pumped up. We know we return a lot of key players, but we also know it’s going to be a daunting task to try and get there again.”

To have any chance to defend a championship, teams need strong senior leadership.

“Leadership is our biggest thing this year,” Millville senior quarterback Jacob Zamot said. “We all come in the same mentality, to make history again.”

One of the hardest parts of defending a title is realizing that a team can’t press a button and fast forward to the championship game. It’s a cliché that makes eyes roll, but teams have to take the season one game at a time.

“It takes a lot of hard work to get your team where you want it,” Sacco said. “Once you get there, it’s 10 times harder to stay there.”

Of course, defending champions have some advantages. Nothing succeeds like success. Players on championship teams have already made game-saving tackles, thrown or caught a TD pass in the closing minutes, or scrambled for that key first down to keep a critical drive alive.

Millville scored late in the fourth quarter to beat both Hammonton in the South Jersey Group IV title game and Mainland Regional in the state semifinal last season.

“We know as an offense in crunch time and tough situations who we are,” Zamot said. “We know we can get the job done. A lot of guys on other teams will have their heads down. They think the game is over. Us being able to make history … us having that confidence in each other is going to help us be a better team this year.”

Most of all defending champions are motivated. They know how good winning feels. Zamot was back in the weight room the day after Millville won the state championship last season.

“That feeling,” he said, “is incomparable.”