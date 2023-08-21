The Cumberland Regional High School team finished with just one win in 2021.

Under third-year coach Jason Coombs, the Colts greatly improved last season and finished 6-3, including a five-game win streak. Cumberland graduated some key players, but that happens, Coombs said.

The hope is to just continue with that success.

“I’m really excited to try to build off what we did last year, but we just have to control what we can control,” Coombs said. “If we control our work effort and control everything else, the results would take care of themselves. And that’s how we are kind of operating right now.

“Yea, we lost some players (to graduation). But we also have a lot of good young guys. A lot of good sophomores and a lot of good juniors who are ready to fill in and really pick up the slack, and I don’t think there will be much of a drop-off at all.”

Junior quarterback Mark Sooy returns for his second season as a starter. He threw for 854 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He is expected to be even better this year. Sophomore running back R.J. Pierce, who should be the Colts’ top RB after they lost 1,000-yard rusher Kyon Barnes to graduation, also is expected to show continued improvement. Pierce also plays linebacker and led the team in tackles in 2022.

The Colts should be very solid up front on offense and defense, Coombs said. Malachi McCoy and Jack Bodine are expected to anchor the offensive line. Other names to watch are Noval Jenkins, who is the starting center after taking over the position last year due to an injury, Lionelray Rodriguez and Bryan Harris. Chase Pepper is expected to be strong at the tight end and defensive end positions.

Cumberland will compete in the West Jersey Football League with Gateway Regional, Lower Cape May Regional, Pennsville and Pitman. The Colts will open their season Aug. 25 against Middle Township.

“We will be putting out some younger guys and some first-time varsity players,” Coombs said. “But we have a great mix of young guys and old guys. I’m thinking we should be able to be somewhat close to what we were last year, hopefully. We have a lot of great teams in our conference. We are just going to go out there and compete the best we can. We think we can stack up with anybody, really. As long as we keep a great attitude and great work ethic throughout the games, we think we can hang with these teams and hopefully make some noise in South Jersey.”

The main issue for the team is developing the youth.

“But as long as we take care of business, I think we should be able to rub our weakness pretty short,” Coombs said. “We waited all offseason for this time to come, so we are just taking it day by day and trying to get the kids as better as possible and just getting them ready to play three months of hard-fought football.”