EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — Cherokee High School quarterback Ryan Bender called it an avalanche.

That was one way to describe a third quarter that left the Hammonton football team reeling Thursday night

Cherokee scored four TDs in the first 5 minutes, 9 seconds of the second half to roll over the Blue Devils 47-7 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.

Hammonton, which reached the South Jersey Group IV final last season, led 7-6 at halftime.

“They took it to us,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said. “I give them all the credit in the world. We were not good in any phase of the game. That’s about as bad as I can remember. We just came unglued.”

Bender began the second-half onslaught with a 74-yard TD run on Cherokee’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

“I think that’s what started the momentum,” Bender said. “We just kept rolling. It was an avalanche. We just kept rolling down the hill.”

Fans filled most of the home and visiting bleachers on a clear night to watch one of the weekend’s most intriguing contests. Both teams came off impressive season-opening wins last week. Hammonton, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, beat St. John Vianney 35-0. Cherokee, ranked ninth, beat Winslow Township 22-19.

Hammonton played well early in the game. Junior running back Kenny Smith rushed for 96 yards on nine carries in the first quarter. His 3-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter put Hammonton up 7-0.

But momentum began to turn Cherokee’s way as the first half progressed. Smith finished with 128 rushing yards and 21 carries.

Cherokee not only scored on its first play from scrimmage in the third-quarter but also its second. After an 11-yard Hammonton punt, Murad Campfield's 16-yard TD run put the Chiefs up 19-7 with 8:27 left in the quarter.

The game turned in Cherokee’s favor for good on the ensuing kickoff. Senior Johnny Phillips hustled down field and recovered the squibbed kickoff at the Hammonton 15-yard line. One play later, Bender threw a 16-yard TD pass over the middle to Luke Brown to make it 26-7 with 7:01 left in the third.

Hammonton is a proud program that came into the season with plenty of expectations. Raso said the Blue Devils have no choice but to bounce back from the defeat. Hammonton (1-1) will play at Highland Regional on Sept. 8.

“I told the players we have two choices,” Raso said. “We can sit there and sulk and feel sorry for ourselves. Or come in tomorrow and watch the film and try to see if there are any positives we can take out of it. We have to get better. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. We're going to see what kind of team we are and how we’re going to respond next week.””

Hammonton 0 7 0 0 - 7

Cherokee 0 6 34 7 - 47

SECOND QUARTER

HAM - Smith 3 run (Kovacs kick)

CH - Pajic 31 field goal

CH - Pajuc 35 field goal

THIRD QUARTER

CH - Bender 74 run (kick blocked)

CH - Campfield 16 run (Pajic kick)

CH - Brown 16 pass from Bender (Pajic kick)

CH - Bluestein 59 fumble recovery (Pajic kick)

CH - Campfield 8 run (Pajic kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

CH - Burti 21 run (Pajic kick)