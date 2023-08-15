The Cedar Creek High School football team took two weeks off after last season ended and then got right back to work.

The Pirates played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules. They finished 4-7 but reached the Central Jersey Group III semifinals. The Pirates return plenty of veterans.

“We feel really good,” coach James Melody said. “We put a lot of work in in the offseason. We have over 70 kids in the program right now. There’s a lot of excitement about what we’re doing, and the big thing is we got a lot of experience last year.”

Senior quarterback Billy Smith threw for 1,872 yards last season. Melody said Smith will probably run this season more than last when he carried 45 times for 270 yards.

“Experience is a key thing at that position,” Melody said. “The game slows down so much when you get that year under your belt. He’s a tremendous runner. We’re going to use him in the run game, and that’s going to add an element not only to his game but our entire offense.”

Aamir Dunbar is a promising sophomore running back. Justin Castillo is a four-year starter at fullback. The Pirates will feature Alim Parks (45 catches for 789 yards) and Darius Benjamin (45 catches for 383 yards) at wide receiver.

“We have a variety of kids who if we get the ball in their hands, we feel really good about,” Melody said.

The Pirates have plenty of experience on the offensive line in Mandel Pettiford, Johnny Martinez, Nate Tunnat and Randy Beane.

“I expect (Pettiford) to be one of the better guys upfront in the area,” Melody said. “He put a ton of work in in the offseason. He transformed his body. He looks great. He’s a smart football player who plays mean, and that’s what you want upfront.”

The strength of the defense is its speed.

“We have a little bit more beef and size upfront than we’ve had,” Melody said. “But my second and third level guys can run really well. I think we’re going to occupy guys upfront and let us run on the second and third levels. That’s going to be a difference maker for us.”

Castillo (80 tackles) sparks the defense at linebacker.

“He’s just a physical kid,” Melody said. “He’s one of the strongest high school players I’ve ever been around.”

The Pirates will also rely on Shane Demean, Dunbar and Justus Peyton at linebacker. Amon McLaughlin, Jamal McClellan and Gyan King lead the secondary. McClellan made 40 tackles last season. Pettiford made 42 tackles on the defensive line last year.

The Pirates play in the West Jersey Football League Independence Division with Ocean City, St. Joseph Academy, Delsea Regional and Winslow Township. It is one of the WJFL’s toughest divisions.

What’s the key to having success against such a tough schedule?

“It’s just a matter of holding each other accountable, not just for every game, but day in and day out, making sure we’re putting in the work we need to put in,” Melody said. “You have to prepare week in week out to have a championship mentality and go 1-0 each week.”