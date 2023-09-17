CAMDEN - It was a peculiar afternoon at Eastside High School on Saturday.

The football game between Eastside and Cedar Creek was late in getting started because the home team at first did not provide adults to work the chain crew.

Officials assessed Eastside a delay of game penalty before the opening kickoff. It was the first of 20 penalties the Tigers would receive.

Somehow, Eastside still won.

The Tigers scored three TDs in the final five minutes to turn a tie game into a 26-8 win in a West Jersey Football League interdivison matchup. Eastside quarterback Nazir Flack threw for 214 yards and ran for 101 yards.

Cedar Creek seemed out of sorts from the start.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “Most teams go through it. Not every team is going to be an undefeated group.”

Creek (3-1) and Eastside (3-1) have played some of the most entertaining games in South Jersey the past few seasons. The Pirates beast Eastside 35-34 to win the Group III regional championship in 2021. Cedar Creek won a regular season game between the two schools 7-6 last year.

Both schools are again teams to watch this season. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

The Pirates entered Saturday averaging 41.6 points per game. But they struggled to establish any offense against Eastside in part because of bad field position. The Pirates started five of their seven first-half drives inside their own 15-yard line. They started four of them inside their own 10.

“They ran to the football well,” Melody said. “It (the field position) put us on our heels from the start. We just didn’t do a good job of getting the ball out of there.”

Still Cedar Creek managed to tie the game at eight when quarterback Billy Smith threw a 5-yard TD pass to Alim Parks with 7 minutes, 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But Eastside dominated from there with TDs on its next three possessions. The Tigers took the lead for good when Flack found Scott Freeman open over the middle for a 30-yard score with 4:29 left.

“I struggle with reads, but right there I stuck with it,” Flack said. “I forgot about the rush, forgot about everything. I kept my eyes down field and made the play.”

The Pirates were disappointed with their effort. They will regroup this week as they play Salem at Rutgers University next Saturday.

“We just have to learn from it,” Melody said. I still love where my kids are at and the talent level we have. I think our best days are ahead of us. We just have to get back in the fight, practice better this week and get back to work. That’s it.”

Cedar Creek 0 0 0 8 - 8

Eastside 0 2 6 18 - 26

SECOND QUARTER

ES - Safety (Cedar Creek catches own punt in end zone)

THIRD QUARTER

ES - Redd 15 run (pass failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

CK - Parks 5 pass from Smith (Castillo run)

ES - Freeman 30 pass from Flack (run failed)

ES - Brown 11 run (pass failed)

ES - Dominguez 90 pass from Flack (kick blocked)