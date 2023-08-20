The Buena Regional High School football team will try to stay competitive this year with the help of some key returnees and a lot of younger players.

The Chiefs went 4-7 in 2022 but were 0-4 in the West New Jersey Football League‘s Patriot Division. Buena then graduated many of its top players, and four others transferred.

“It’s going to be a rebuild this year, that’s all there is to it,” said Greg Gruver, Buena’s third-year head coach. “Maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised and we’ll fight for a playoff spot. There’s only about six guys who have varsity experience. I’m hoping we jell as a team and are competitive in our league.”

“A lot of young guys will be playing. Last year we had four freshmen, and this year we have 15.”

Buena does have a few with experience, including senior wide receiver/strong safety Joey Marshall and senior tight end/linebacker Kaden Bryant. Junior returnees include Ben Cohen, a running back/linebacker, and two-way linemen Troy Gregory, Daniel Fonseca and Brian Passamante. Mason Merlino and Lucas Gellura are also juniors. Sophomores include linebacker Anthony Muzzarelli, running back/safety Yandel Montanez and running back/cornerback Nate Medina.

“Kaden Bryant is one of our best players on the field; he’s very athletic,” Gruver said. “Joey is very knowledgeable and has lots of varsity experience. Troy Gregory is a basketball player with good hands and feet. Muzzarelli is small, but he’s tough as nails. Ben Cohen transferred back from St. Joe last year. We’re looking for those guys to have leadership for us.”

The Buena football complex is getting redone, with an artificial turf field and several other improvements.

“We’re excited to have new facilities being built,” Gruver said.

The potential problem is that the field might not be ready for the start of the season. The Chiefs have four scheduled home games, starting with Sept. 22 against Burlington City. If the complex isn’t ready, one or more Buena home games will be played at St. Joseph’s field in Hammonton.

There was competition this month for the Buena quarterback spot. Graduated is JJ Gonzalez, who quarterbacked last year and tossed for 1,233 yards and nine touchdowns. Also graduated were the Chiefs’ two top running backs from 2022, Naz Smith and Samir Garrison. and linebacker Michael Ernst, who led in tackles with 79.

Buena beat Pitman, Burlington City and Pennsville last fall in the regular season and will play the same teams this year. Buena also beat Clayton in a South Jersey Group I Regional Invitational semifinal. The Chiefs lost to Burlington City 45-30 in the Regional final.

“We hope to be competitive and get some wins where we can,” Gruver said.