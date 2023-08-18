The Bridgeton High School football team expects to be more competitive this season.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished without a win and scored just 24 points in eight games. Coach Steve Lane saw some promising things on film, but the sixth-year coach attributed the problems to not having the right attitude.

“Every team has to have a championship mentality, regardless if your team ends up being 2-5, 5-5 or whatever” Lane said. “You have to have that championship mentality, and last year we absolutely did not. But this year we do.”

During the offseason, Bridgeton worked on fighting through adversity, being disciplined and holding each other accountable. The aim is to not only have a better record this season, but to become even better student-athletes, he said. Bridgeton also aims to build consistency, and this fresh mentality will greatly help, Lane said.

And the Bulldogs’ newly found confidence should be their strength this fall, Lane added.

“That’s the way we are going to win games,” Lane said. “I’m pushing these young men everywhere in all aspects of their lives to prepare them to be successful young men, not just football stars or being a good athlete. Consistency, communication, accountability and discipline are our big things this year.”

Sophomore quarterback/defensive Dante Howell is one name to watch for the Bulldogs. Lane is also the boys track and field coach and coached Howell in the spring. Lane said Howell has “worked tremendously to become a leader” and better himself both mentally and physically. Senior running back and defensive Gary Harper also returns. He also was with Lane during the track season, and Lane called him “a workhorse.” Harper and Howell also do well in the classroom, Lane said.

Junior two-way lineman Jaron Bunton, also with Lane for track, is more physical and aggressive and is growing into a leader, Lane said. Another player to watch is senior linebacker/running back Brian Pritchett. He was the Bulldogs’ QB in 2022 and is capable of playing anywhere on the field.

“The team is looking good and doing well. We are working on consistency and communication,” Lane said. “We are changing everything that we did last year. Obviously, we want our record to be totally different.”

One weakness for Bridgeton will be their numbers, which is not new. Even when Lane played for the Bulldogs, he had to play both ways, which will be the case for the players this fall.

“That’s the way it is,” Lane “We have guys in the NFL from Bridgeton (such as Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell) who played both ways.”

Bridgeton will have about 35 players.

“Even though we have never forfeited a game under my term (six years), we are always limited in numbers,” Lane said. “But we have guys who are building consistency. The more we have joining in on that consistency, I think that’s when our numbers will grow. As of right now, not really Group V South numbers. That could be our only weakness.”

Bridgeton will compete in the West Jersey Football League’s United Division with Absegami, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional and Oakcrest. The schedule will be tough, but the Bulldogs are aiming for perfection, to clean up mistakes and finish more plays this season.

“There is no yelling at each other, but we are holding each other accountable,” Lane said. “We want to make sure guys know, ‘Hey, back at it. Next play. Next play.’ I’m looking forward (to the season). I hope the community is behind us. We would love some support. I don’t want it to sound negative, but we would love people to stand beside us and compete with us.”