OCEAN CITY — Billy Smith stayed patient Sunday afternoon.

The results were worth the wait.

The Cedar Creek High School senior quarterback threw four TD passes, three to Darius Benjamin, as the Pirates opened the season with a 42-0 win over Matawan at the Battle at the Beach. Cedar Creek dominated the second half, scoring five of its six TDs in the third and fourth quarters.

Smith threw for 1,872 yards as a junior, but he also threw 17 interceptions.

His goal for this season is not to take unnecessary chances. On Sunday, Smith completed 13 of 19 passes (68.4%) for 210 yards. He was 5 for 5 for 146 yards and three TDs in the second half. Smith showed his maturity by not forcing any throws in the first half while the Pirates were struggling to find some consistency on offense.

“Last year was really me just taking a shot, me taking chances,” Smith said. “It was my first year of varsity. I just wanted to go out there and throw the ball. I didn’t want to be sacked. This year, it’s definitely being more patient, sitting in that pocket and trusting my guys.”

The Battle at the Beach was again the highlight of the season’s opening weekend. The showcase event again featured several of the state’s top teams. The Pirates are projected to be a South Jersey Group III contender. They only enhanced that sentiment Sunday.

The Pirates led 6-0 at halftime. CJ McAfee then turned the game in Cedar Creek ‘s favor when he returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards for a TD.

“I thought we started getting momentum at the end of that first half,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “We felt good going into the half. We said we had to come out score on (the first) drive (of the second half). But popping one on a kick return was just as good.”

After the return, Smith and Benjamin connected for TDs on three straight possessions. On each pass, Smith threw a perfectly placed ball that Benjamin caught without breaking stride. The passes covered 26, 51 and 40 yards.

“This is a fun fact,” Benjamin said. “I’ve actually been playing with Billy since my seventh grade year. We’ve been playing football together a very long time, so the chemistry is definitely there. We’re definitely getting better together. The team is getting better.”

Benjamin finished with six catches for 155 yards. Cedar Creek had plenty of other standouts. Sophomore running back Aamir Dunbar rushed 14 times for 87 yards. Sophomore linebacker Justus Peyton (two sacks) and sophomore defensive back Gyan King (two interceptions) sparked a Cedar Creek defense that was just as impressive as the Pirates' offense.

There’s still plenty of football left to play, but there’s no downplaying early-season wins. Cedar Creek lost to Edison 42-21 at last year’s Battle at the Beach. The Pirates went on to finish 4-7, losing to Camden in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

“It’s huge to get off to a fast start,” Melody said. “Our kids have worked really hard. When we stepped off the field at Camden, we had a bad taste in our mouth. We wanted to show where we’re at today, and I think we did that. Once we got the momentum, you saw what kind of team we could be.”

Cedar Creek will host Absegami (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Cedar Creek just installed lights this summer, so Friday will be the first night home game in the program’s history.

“We’re excited as a whole program, as a whole school, to play on Friday night,” Melody said. “We’ve played a ton of big games at Cedar Creek in our school’s history, and this is going to be another big one for us.”

