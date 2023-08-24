Week 0 of High School Football begins with Battle At The Beach at Carey Field in Ocean City. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says two of the four games may need the poncho. He explains which ones and has the full forecast for each of the four games being played.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter/X @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
