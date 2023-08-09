The Barnegat High School football team returns a few last year’s leaders but will look to several of its younger players this fall.

The Bengals were a competitive 4-6 but lacked a steady offense and were shut out four times. Barnegat was 3-2 in the Shore Conference Liberty Division and lost 27-12 to Matawan Regional in a game in which a win would have given the Bengals a share of the division title.

“We have four returnees on offense, and we’ll be very young,” coach Paul Covine said. “The offense struggled last year, and we definitely need to improve offensively. Our defense was really good last year, the heart and soul of the team. We graduated a lot of talent, and a lot of young guys are going to have to step up. But we feel pretty confident in them. Obviously, our goal is to get back in the state playoffs.”

Leaders for the Bengals include Cole Toddings, a junior tight end-linebacker, senior Derrick Jarvis, a wide receiver-defensive back, two-way linemen Nick Porcelli, a senior, and Myquan Rush-Esdaile, a junior, and running back/linebacker. Toddings started at tight end as a freshman, and Porcelli is a three-year starter on offense.

Other key returnees include Raymere Mahadeo, a tight end/defensive end, two-way linemen Ethan Docsher and Brian Cordi, running back/linebacker Johnnel Johnson, and wide receivers Stephen Griffin and Todd Muhammad.

“We’ve got some pieces to go wide outside this year,” Covine said ahead of practices. “JoJo Bivins, our all-time leading rusher, graduated and we have to replace him. We have four going for the quarterback position, and once that’s figured out we’ll go from there.”

The four quarterbacks competing for the job included senior Jake Harashinski, sophomore Jack Haviland and juniors David Gonzalez and Mason Krey.

Barnegat, a South Jersey Group III team, moves into the Shore Independence Division this year. The other division teams are Freehold Township (Group V), Brick Memorial, Freehold Borough and Brick Township (all Group IV) and Matawan (Group III).

"I think we're going to compete in a very difficult division, but I think we're going to be very competitive," Covine said. "We'll run a multiple spread offense. Last year we were run-heavy, but this year we'll be more balanced and much improved. The defense (a 3-4) lost eight of 11 starters, so it will be all different. But I also think it will be very competitive."

Barnegat went 6-4 in Covine's first season as head coach in 2021 and lost to Raritan 30-6 in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey Group II playoffs. Last fall, the Bengals beat Pemberton 13-0 in the first round of the South Jersey Group III Regional Invitational Tournament but lost to Pinelands Regional 21-15 in a semifinal. Barnegat had beaten Pinelands 7-6 in the second game of the season.