The Atlantic City High School football team was one of South Jersey’s biggest surprises last season.

The Vikings finished 7-3.

They won their first playoff game since 2012 and reached the Central Jersey Group V semifinals.

This season, the Vikings won’t be sneaking up on anyone.

Atlantic City returns multiple talented players, most notably junior wide receiver/defensive back Sah'nye Degraffenreidt, one of the state’s top players.

“Everyone knows who we are,” coach Keenan Wright said. “We still have the drive and momentum go deep in the playoffs, and that’s our goal.”

The Vikings built on last year’s success in the offseason.

“Our offseason program really had some juice,” Wright said. “Losing to Lenape by one point (in the Central Jersey semifinals) gives you that little reminder that if you do an extra rep, you do an extra day working out, maybe it makes a difference. We really had a great July.”

Any talk of the Vikings begins with Degraffenreidt, who got the nickname “Ice Cup” when a youth coach spotted him on the sidelines chewing ice out of a cup. He caught 51 passes for 894 yards and 11 TDs last season. He has the speed to run away from would-be tackles and the power to run over them. He’s especially tough to defend in the red zone, where he can leap over shorter defenders to make catches.

Degraffenreidt also excelled on defense, returning two interceptions for TDs. Rutgers, Penn State and Michigan are among the schools that have offered him scholarships.

“He’s in really good shape,” Wright said. “He’s gotten a little bit bigger, which is kind of scary. We’re going to try and move him around the field. He’s ready to go.”

But Degraffenreidt is not nearly the whole story for Atlantic City. Senior quarterback Joe Lyons, who threw for 1,738 yards and 18 TDs, returns.

“Joe is locked in,” Wright said. “He knows the offense. He’s been one of our best offseason guys. He hasn't missed a single day of practice or weight room. He’s a kid that leads. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks down here, and he’s going to show it his senior year.”

Dre Rooks, who gained 284 yards last season, will step in as the primary running back. Rooks ran the 100-meter dash in 10.9 seconds last spring.

In addition to Degraffenreidt, the Vikings will feature several other talented receivers, including Mikel Jones and Omar Kelly. Jones caught seven passes for 73 yards and a TD in the Lenape loss.

Normally, the offensive line is a question mark for Atlantic City, but this season the Vikings return veterans upfront in Peter Gibson and Judaryl Pittman. Zephaniah Bradley-Brown, a junior transfer from New York, also will play on the offensive and defensive lines.

“We’re not going to know for sure until we’ll put the pads on and bang around a little,” Wright said ahead of practices, “but as of right now we’re definitely upgraded on the line.”

Junior linebacker Raul Cabrera leads the defense. He sacked the quarterback seven times and returned an interception for a TD last season.

“Raul Cabrera is really a kid that is going to make some noise this year,” Wright said. “I think he’s a scholarship player. He’s very strong, one of our fastest kids.”

Jayden Hemphill and Shareef Williams will also play key roles at linebacker. Shawn Williams and Shuaib Wright (no relation to the coach) are a stingy duo at cornerback.

“Shawn is probably the fastest kid on the team,” Keenan Wright said.

The Vikings play in the West Jersey Football League's United Division with Absegami, Bridgeton, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional and Oakcrest.

“I think we have to stay disciplined and stay within ourselves,” Wright said. “We didn’t win anything last year as far as bringing home the hardware. We have to stick to our identity. We’re a fast team. We need to play fast. We need to attack. We need to be aggressive. We want teams playing on their heels.”